By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, June 9 In the financial world, most
leaders are not instantly recognizable by their first names.
Then there is "Chuck," as in Charles Schwab.
Schwab, the 78-year-old founder of his eponymous company,
Charles Schwab Corp, basically created a new business
category, discount brokerage services for millions of Americans.
Now a billionaire many times over - Forbes put his net worth
at $6.4 billion as of June 8 - Schwab has stepped away from his
chief executive duties but remains chairman and the largest
shareholder at Schwab. For the latest installment in Reuters'
Life Lessons series, Schwab sat down to talk about what he has
learned from a lifetime of business success.
Q: As you became a success, what strategies did you put in
place for handling your own wealth?
A: Coming from a modest economic upbringing, I learned early
about how limiting and uninteresting self-satisfaction was as a
goal in terms of using wealth - and how important modesty and
philanthropy are.
Q: Did you have any money role models who handled their life
and business wisely, who you looked up to?
A: I was brought up in the latter part of the Great
Depression, when money was really very tight. Pulling out of
that was important to me. I spent my time reading the
biographies of the country's greats, especially in business,
hoping to learn the keys to their successes. I learned
particularly how success often came from their ability to build
and motivate teams to accomplish a common purpose.
Q: Many family fortunes go away after one or two generations
- why is that, and what advice do you have for ensuring wealth
sticks around for kids and grandkids?
A: Most of that comes from the effect of taxes and the
dilution that comes from having kids and expanding the family
tree. But I agree with that tax policy. What is most important
is to leave kids and grandkids the values that helped make you
successful in the first place. For me, that is the importance of
education, of empathy, of working with a sense of shared
purpose.
Q: What money mistakes have you made along the way?
A: Fortunately, not many. But I really believe in
serendipity combined with preparation. Be prepared for the
opportunities that come along.
Q: With your family foundation, which gave out $20 million
in grants in 2014, how do you choose what causes to give to?
A: We have been involved in many things, but particularly in
education, which we believe is profoundly important. Kids with
learning disabilities are roughly 20 percent of the population,
and it is important that we continue to find ways to help them
manage through that, and get the education that they need to be
successful in life.
Q: What has been the best use of your wealth, in helping
others?
A: Through our family foundation, we have made a significant
effort to address learning disabilities - dyslexia, for example
- drawing attention to the topic, and searching for solutions
for affected families.
We have also focused on culture and its importance by
supporting the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, which
recently underwent a wonderful expansion that has made it a
destination for modern art in the world. The arts are all about
encouraging creativity and news ideas and ways of thinking, and
I find great parallels there with business.
Q: As a father and grandfather, with five children and 13
grandchildren, what life lessons do you pass along to your
grandkids?
A: The importance of personal responsibility and kindness to
others.
Q: What life advice would you pass along to everyone else
out there?
A: Make your own luck through education and hard work.
Develop an understanding of your fellow man, and have respect
and appreciation for their difference.
