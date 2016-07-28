(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, July 28 Donny Deutsch pops up pretty
much everywhere in the American mediascape.
You might know the 58-year-old New York City native from his
time as head of Deutsch Inc, one of the biggest ad firms in the
country that was acquired by Interpublic Group. Or from
his former CNBC talk show "The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch," or
his scripted comedy series "Donny!" on the USA Network. Or his
motivational books, or his Sirius XM radio show.
Deutsch squeezed a chat with Reuters into his busy schedule
as the latest subject in our "Life Lessons" series, to share
what he has learned along the way.
Q: What did your parents teach you about money?
A: Money was actually never a big discussion in my house. It
was never about money or things. It was about finding what you
love. And by the way, if you find what makes you happy, the
money will come. But never make it about the money.
Q: Your father originally started the advertising business,
but you took it to the next level. What did you learn about
handling wealth?
A: I never planned on having wealth. The real benefit of
having any kind of wealth means you can take that concern off
the table, which ultimately means less worrying. I have learned
that being conservative is important. You can lose money as fast
as you can make it. I never leverage myself at all. I don't owe
anybody a penny so I'm kind of old-school conservative.
Q: After Deutsch Inc was sold to Interpublic for around $300
million in 2000, how did you put your share of that money to
work?
A: I had a big capital event, and I wasn't sure whether I
was going to ever have another capital event. So I kind of
always approach that money like, 'This is the money I'm going to
live the rest of my life on,' so to speak. I have been
conservative as far as investing that money, versus setting up
new ventures.
Q: How did you select the right team to handle your
financial affairs?
A: I start with smart people, people I trust. But whether it
is hiring great accountants or great lawyers or great
architects, you still have to be at the center of it. You have
to set your own goals and your own objectives and then find
great people who can do their thing.
Q: What was your biggest money mistake?
A: The biggest one I made was when we were moving our office
space, and we were like the first people to move into the
Meatpacking District. I don't know why I didn't think about
buying a building. I was naïve. I didn't understand real estate,
and I would have made a big killing that way. But you know, you
learn.
Q: What did launching your TV shows teach you about
entrepreneurship and self-marketing?
A: On my show 'The Big Idea,' I interviewed thousands of
entrepreneurs, from Bill Gates to Ron Perelman to P. Diddy to
Howard Schultz. They all say, follow your dreams and surround
yourself with people smarter than you. Every time you fail, get
back up. About self-marketing, I learned that you have to put
yourself out there. I became a big voice in the advertising
business, and it really helped our business.
Q: How do you decide which philanthropic causes to support?
A: Sometimes it is things that touch my heart - like I met
Michael J. Fox, and became very taken with him. So I am on his
board of directors and involved in his charity. I like to help
out whenever the cause is about children, such as with the Robin
Hood Foundation (which fights poverty in New York City). I also
do a lot of things off the cuff that are one-on-one, having to
do with kids I have met. Unfortunately, there is an endless
supply of where you can help. I just try to do the best I can.
Q: What money lessons do you pass down to your own children?
A: The main money lesson is that it isn't about money. Money
is not going to make you happy. It can solve certain problems,
and make things more comfortable, but always plan for a rainy
day. Always make sure you are living like the trees aren't going
to always go to the sky.
