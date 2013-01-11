LONDON Jan 11 Pan-European bank and financial market regulators EBA and ESMA called on Friday for a reduction in banks' influence on the Euribor rate setting process and more regular checks to ensure figures weren't manipulated.

The two released an 11-point plan to improve the Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate and prevent a repeat of the recent price fixing scandal that has engulfed such benchmarks.

Euribor and its larger counterpart Libor are Europe's key gauges of how much banks pay to borrow from their peers and are used to set the prices of swathes of financial products, from Spanish home mortgages to more complex derivatives.

They also are a key indicator of financial market tension. When the financial crisis hit in 2008 interbank rates soared as trust about the health of banks crumbled.

The future of Euribor has been under scrutiny recently because of a string of pullouts by banks looking to protect themselves from any further fallout from the benchmark price fixing scandal, that last year toppled the leadership of Britain's Barclays and cost UBS $1.5 billion in fines.

"The recommendations focus on requests to strengthen Euribor panel banks' internal governance arrangements including a code of conduct with emphasis on identifying and managing internal conflicts, internal control arrangements (including audits), record keeping and comparison with actual transactions," the EBA said in a statement.

It also called for Euribor-EBF, the body that runs Euribor to, assume greater responsibility for the rate and the way it is calculated and published.

In a bid to reverse the recent spate of pullouts, EBA and ESMA called for national supervisors to encourage "all banks active in Euro money markets to participate in the Euribor panel."

The EBA is the European Banking Authority and the ESMA is the European Securities and Markets Authority. (Reporting by Marc Jones. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)