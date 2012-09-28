LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - US prime money market funds (MMFs)
moderately increased their exposure to eurozone banks in the
month of August but remain cautious towards them, Fitch said in
a published report on Friday.
In the past two months appetite for European credit across
the debt capital markets has recovered slightly following the
unveiling of the European Central Bank's plans to buy unlimited
sovereign bonds.
Highlighting this trend, MMFs increased their exposure to
eurozone banks to 9.2% from 8.5% in the previous reporting
period in July.
"Spanish and Italian banks have pretty much abandoned the
money market space in the past 12 months which has led to a
massive drop-off in short-term wholesale funding," said a
commercial paper trader.
"The slight uptick we have seen in recent months is
predominantly related to French issuance as other eurozone banks
have not been very reliable in recent months."
Prime money market funds invest in short-term securities
(less than 12 months) that are used to earn interest for
shareholders while maintaining a net asset value of USD1 per
share.
RISK AVERSION
Since May 2011, MMF exposure to the eurozone has fallen by
74% on a dollar basis. This coincided with heightened caution by
both European banks and their regulators on the use of this
potentially volatile form of funding.
When short-term money market funds are investing in eurozone
banks they are showing a preference towards secured funding with
39% of MMF allocations coming in the form of repos, the highest
level since Fitch began analysing the market in 2006.
"US investors have a preference for secured exposure in the
form of repurchase agreements which suggests that MMFs are
somewhat cautious towards banks in the region," Fitch said.
Meanwhile, the US, UK, and Japan benefited from the risk
aversion as MMFs increased their allocations by 130% to Japanese
banks on a dollar basis since May 2011.
Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi was the biggest benefactor of the
trend as MMFs have the highest exposure (4.1%) to the Japanese
borrower.
"Banks like Mizuho and BTMU are benefiting from the fact
that they are very liquid and highly rated," a CP trader said.
Other banks like Barclays and JP Morgan Chase benefited
from their non-European flavour and were ranked second and third
in terms of MMF allocations.
Closer to home, repos collateralised by Treasuries and
agencies in the US also reaped the benefits of investor risk
aversion to Europe as MMFs increased their exposure from 20% at
the end of May 2011 to over a third.
Fitch compiled the data based on a sample of 10 of the
largest US prime MMFs with a total exposure of USD645bn as of
August 2012, representing 45% of the USD1.43tn in total US prime
MMF assets.
Deutsche Bank remains the only eurozone institution within
the top 15 largest MMF exposures, compared to three eurozone
institutions in the top 15 at end-May 2012 and seven at end-May
2011.
Collectively, Australian, Canadian, and Japanese banks
represent nine of the top 15 names. Westpac is the only new
entrant in the top 15.
"We are seeing a greater geographic diversification on the
part of money market fund managers who are looking more and more
to Japan, Canada, as well as Treasuries and agencies in the US,"
said Robert Grossman, macro credit research at Fitch.