HONG KONG Dec 9 Dollar funding costs in Asia steadied on Friday but will probably resume their rise after the European Union failed to secure backing from all 27 countries to change the EU treaty at a summit.

In a further blow to hopes of a resolution to the region's deepening debt crisis, the ECB on Thursday played down hopes that it would boost its bond purchases, though it did cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a record low of 1 percent and offered three-year financing to banks.

Equities retreated and credit spreads widened after EU diplomats' comments that leaders had not agreed on granting a banking licence and failed to agree on a treaty change to enshrine the rules, meaning a deal may now involve the 17 euro zone nations plus any others that want to join, diplomats said.

Treasuries rose on safe-haven bids with the 10-year yield falling to 1.97 percent on Friday. It is expected to tumble further to record lows in coming weeks.

Policymakers' actions are "a desperately asymmetrical policy response" to the crisis and it is very difficult to see how an expanded European Securities Mechanism can be "enhanced enough to become a game changer," Westpac strategists said.

In Asia, Australia bond futures -- a popular playground for investors betting on the global economy -- firmed after notching up hefty gains this week after a rate cut.

Costs of borrowing dollars via FX swaps in Japan began widening again after narrowing substantially since last week's actions taken by global central banks to reduce funding costs.

One-year cross-currency basis swaps in Japan or the premium of borrowing dollars rose to 56 bps on Friday from 51 bps in the previous session but held well below a post 2008 financial crisis era high of 77 bps hit in late November.

Other money market indicators also showed a brief reprieve in funding stress after banks took more than $50 billion at a three-month liquidity operation on Wednesday, which was the first since the cost of using dollar swap lines with the Federal Reserve last week was reduced last week.

While euro-dollar basis swaps have eased by nearly 50 bps after the joint action, Sean Keane, head of Triple T Consulting and former head of money market trading at Credit Suisse in Singapore, said the uptick in funding should also ease market concerns about euro-zone bank funding for now.

Three month dollar LIBOR held at 0.54 percent for the second consecutive day while implied rates from Eurodollar futures <0#ED:>, which are bets on the future interest rates on dollar deposits in euro-zone banks, dipped slightly on Thursday.

But the very difficult funding conditions that exist in the cash markets for banks with collateral constraints would suggest the fixing rate may need to push higher in the coming days, Keane says. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Ramya Venugopal & Kim Coghill)