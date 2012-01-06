HONG KONG Jan 6 A growing shortage of
funds in Hong Kong dollars has increased borrowing costs for
banks via currency forwards and threatens to spill over into the
broader interbank market, even as the city struggles with
slowing economic growth.
While borrowing costs via currency forwards have risen
slowly since August, the rise has been amplified in recent weeks
due to the twin effects of banks having to generate funds via
currency swaps to tide over a cash shortage even as companies
have stepped up their hedging activity via forwards.
"This year the impact is more pronounced because the overall
market liquidity is worse than in previous years and this may
get worse in the coming weeks," said the head of FX trading and
short term interest rates at a European bank in Hong Kong.
Three-month Hong Kong dollar forwards have risen to
a premium of nearly 5 pips on Friday compared to a discount of
nearly 48 pips a month earlier. Even a week earlier, it was at a
discount of 30 pips.
While there is a seasonality element attached --
companies usually complete a large chunk of their full-year
hedging needs at the start of the year which translates into
buying dollars in the forward market -- FX traders in Hong Kong
say this rise heralds a structural change in the underlying
money market.
After the 2008 financial crisis, banks stepped up their
lending activity mainly to meet the higher demand from offshore
borrowers, largely mainland companies, who were battling tight
liquidity conditions on the mainland.
Hong Kong banks expanded their loan books more aggressively
in the past 18 to 24 months than at any point in the past 20
years and half of the loan growth occurred in trade financing &
"loans for use outside Hong Kong" category which itself grew a
astounding 85 percent in the last 18 months, according to Mike
Werner, banking analyst at Bernstein Research in Hong Kong.
Even as banks are faced with rising demand for relatively
cheaper loans in Hong Kong, the rise of the offshore yuan market
has drained away precious funds from them having a net effect of
increasing their loan to deposit ratios to more than 90 percent
compared to nearly 70 percent in late 2010.
Offshore yuan deposits account for more than 10
percent of total deposits in Hong Kong and have contributed to
nearly two-thirds of the growth in the overall deposit base in
Hong Kong since July 2010.
"Very slow Hong Kong dollar deposit growth, together with a
likely peaking loans-to-deposit ratio means there is limited
scope for Hong Kong dollar loan extension in the near future,"
said Frances Cheung, a strategist at Credit Agricole CIB.
PLACID HIBOR
As banks undertake more sell/buy swaps to generate liquidity
resulting in the greenback being quoted at a premium in currency
forwards, outright money market rates have remained eerily calm,
masking the liquidity squeeze.
Even as three month Hong Kong dollar interbank rates
have increased since November, the rise is nothing
compared to the corresponding jump in three-month U.S. dollar
rates.
One trader at a U.S. bank said banks are unwilling to mark
up their reference rates to reflect their true cost of borrowing
in the Hong Kong market as they would have to shell out more to
their depositors.
The unwillingness of local banks has meant that outright
HIBOR reference rates are increasingly not a true reflection of
borrowing costs in the interbank market.
While the true cost of borrowing Hong Kong dollars up to
three months is around a ten basis point premium compared to
overall reference rates, it increases to a chunky 30 basis
points in the one-year tenor, the trader said.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Kim
Coghill)