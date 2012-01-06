HONG KONG Jan 6 A growing shortage of funds in Hong Kong dollars has increased borrowing costs for banks via currency forwards and threatens to spill over into the broader interbank market, even as the city struggles with slowing economic growth.

While borrowing costs via currency forwards have risen slowly since August, the rise has been amplified in recent weeks due to the twin effects of banks having to generate funds via currency swaps to tide over a cash shortage even as companies have stepped up their hedging activity via forwards.

"This year the impact is more pronounced because the overall market liquidity is worse than in previous years and this may get worse in the coming weeks," said the head of FX trading and short term interest rates at a European bank in Hong Kong.

Three-month Hong Kong dollar forwards have risen to a premium of nearly 5 pips on Friday compared to a discount of nearly 48 pips a month earlier. Even a week earlier, it was at a discount of 30 pips.

While there is a seasonality element attached -- companies usually complete a large chunk of their full-year hedging needs at the start of the year which translates into buying dollars in the forward market -- FX traders in Hong Kong say this rise heralds a structural change in the underlying money market.

After the 2008 financial crisis, banks stepped up their lending activity mainly to meet the higher demand from offshore borrowers, largely mainland companies, who were battling tight liquidity conditions on the mainland.

Hong Kong banks expanded their loan books more aggressively in the past 18 to 24 months than at any point in the past 20 years and half of the loan growth occurred in trade financing & "loans for use outside Hong Kong" category which itself grew a astounding 85 percent in the last 18 months, according to Mike Werner, banking analyst at Bernstein Research in Hong Kong.

Even as banks are faced with rising demand for relatively cheaper loans in Hong Kong, the rise of the offshore yuan market has drained away precious funds from them having a net effect of increasing their loan to deposit ratios to more than 90 percent compared to nearly 70 percent in late 2010.

Offshore yuan deposits account for more than 10 percent of total deposits in Hong Kong and have contributed to nearly two-thirds of the growth in the overall deposit base in Hong Kong since July 2010.

"Very slow Hong Kong dollar deposit growth, together with a likely peaking loans-to-deposit ratio means there is limited scope for Hong Kong dollar loan extension in the near future," said Frances Cheung, a strategist at Credit Agricole CIB.

PLACID HIBOR

As banks undertake more sell/buy swaps to generate liquidity resulting in the greenback being quoted at a premium in currency forwards, outright money market rates have remained eerily calm, masking the liquidity squeeze.

Even as three month Hong Kong dollar interbank rates have increased since November, the rise is nothing compared to the corresponding jump in three-month U.S. dollar rates.

One trader at a U.S. bank said banks are unwilling to mark up their reference rates to reflect their true cost of borrowing in the Hong Kong market as they would have to shell out more to their depositors.

The unwillingness of local banks has meant that outright HIBOR reference rates are increasingly not a true reflection of borrowing costs in the interbank market.

While the true cost of borrowing Hong Kong dollars up to three months is around a ten basis point premium compared to overall reference rates, it increases to a chunky 30 basis points in the one-year tenor, the trader said. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Kim Coghill)