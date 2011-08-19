* Rising LIBOR fixes mask the true cost of interbank funding
* Need to protect gains keep investors sidelined, exacerbate
moves
* Trading shifts to forwards rather than interbank markets
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Aug 19 Dollar funding costs rebounded
on Friday after a sharp drop in equities reawakened fears that
the spreading euro zone debt crisis could take a heavy toll on
the region's banking sector.
Investors rushed to secure near-term dollars via FX swaps
while short-term money market rates in Singapore and Switzerland
traded in negative territory as broader market volatility and
plunging prices of European bank shares prompted investors to
seek safe-havens.
Despite a spike in three-month Libor which rose to
its highest level in 4-1/2 months at 0.29778 percent on
Thursday, traders said it masked the true cost that some banks
are having to pay in the interbank unsecured markets, suggesting
that stresses in the money markets are growing worse.
To protect themselves, some of these European banks have
turned to the foreign exchange market, particularly in forwards
and swaps and have so far found funds relatively easier to
obtain, though the duration of these loans have gotten
progressively shorter in recent weeks, they said.
As the need to secure funding and protect portfolios have
grown in what has been a choppy year for markets this year, it
has only exacerbated some of the outsized market moves seen in
recent days, said the head of rates trading at a brokerage.
"In these markets, trading activity has gone down
substantially and whatever little money some of our clients have
made this year, they are happy to stay away and ride out this
volatility rather than participate," he said.
Last week's wild moves were only the third time such
volatility had rocked markets since the Great Depression in the
1930s, according to research from BofA-Merrill Lynch.
Yen-dollar cross-currency basis -- which
reflects the premium for swapping yen LIBOR into dollar LIBOR
and an indicator of the struggle faced by European lenders in
securing dollar funding -- widened after narrowing this week.
The one-year rate rose to 44 bps on Friday after tightening
to 36 bps on Monday and well in sight of a peak of 56 bps hit
last week, its highest since November 2008.
The widening move was all the more stark
given that some dollar-rich banks had taken to swapping their
dollars into yen and buying short-dated bills to juice up their
cash returns.
Front September eurodollar futures were relatively
quiet in Asian time though still implying a dollar LIBOR fix of
0.39 percent in about a month -- indicating that the upward
streak in outright rates may have some more room to run.
European equities suffered their biggest daily slide in 2-½
years on Thursday led by steep losses in banks which
took its toll on U.S. markets and sent Asian shares tumbling on
Friday.
NOT NORMAL
Demand for funds has been largely concentrated outside Asia
even as signs emerged of rising stress in Europe, with the Swiss
National Bank tapping the Federal Reserve for dollars combined
with an unidentified lender's decision to tap the European
Central Bank for $500 million of liquidity. ID:nN1E77H1WR]
Swirling market chatter that some players have been looking
to secure funds in markets like Singapore where forwards have
recently swung to a discount or banks limiting their exposure to
European names to very short periods have also kept players
wary.
"There is not a lot of dollar cash trading and that has been
the case for nearly weeks now and all the action has been
concentrated in the forwards space," said a head of rates
trading at a European Bank in Singapore.
In Singapore, an influx of funds seeking safety and
expectations for ongoing Singapore dollar appreciation have
pushed swap offer rates -- a local benchmark for
loans and mortgages which are partly based on FX forwards --
into negative territory.
Some of last week's plunge in Singapore SOR rates reversed
at Friday's fixing, with the six-month SOR being set at -0.21998
percent, up about 0.80 bps from last week's lows.
Three-month dollars in Singapore were fixed
higher at 0.30217 percent on Friday, pointing to a higher LIBOR
fix later in the session.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)