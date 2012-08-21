Aug 21 Jody Phillips thought she had found the
perfect mover for her relocation from Tennessee to Utah. The
company's slick site, boasting of its awards for service and
photos of its sharp-looking moving truck helped clinch the deal.
She then paid them an initial fee of nearly $1,200.
But when it came time to move, a different company showed
up, demanding another $1,200 - payment she had expected to be
due on delivery. She paid. Later, with all her household goods
on board, the movers called from the road and tried to get her
to pay to fuel the truck. Phillips, 65, a retired Navy veteran,
knew she had made a mistake.
The problem of rogue movers, which ramped up after the
disbanding of the federal Interstate Commerce Commission in
1995, has remained so persistent that the U.S. Senate's Commerce
Committee has been engaged in a months-long investigation to try
to determine what can be done to address the problem of
interstate movers who pile on charges, miss deadlines, break
things and hold goods hostage.
In the interim, a bill signed into law this summer gives the
federal government tools it hasn't had - offering hope for the
first time that the momentum could be swinging in favor of
consumers in the battle to stop rogue movers. The Federal Motor
Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), which has but a handful
of investigators nationwide who focus on policing the moving
industry, will in 2014 raise the bar for those who want to get
into the moving industry and will give the Department of
Transportation the authority to order the release of a
consumers' goods being held and to assess fines.
It has been hard to quantify the problem because there
hasn't been a central place to complain. Consumers go anywhere
from the federal government to local police (who generally have
no jurisdiction to do anything) to complaint websites, the
Better Business Bureau, consumer affairs offices or the moving
industry's trade association.
The federal government estimates that of the 40 million
households that relocate each year, about 600,000 of the moves
involve contracting a moving company to cross state lines. And
the FMCSA reports receiving 2,851 complaints about movers in
2011, an increase from the 2,440 recorded in 2010. The top
categories of complaints: goods being held hostage; lost,
damaged or delayed shipments; unauthorized movers; deceptive
practices including overcharges and add-ons.
Legitimate movers have been lobbying to get the federal
government to increase its involvement and help rid what has
been a stain on the industry's reputation.
"We need to put in more roadblocks to get rid of these
rogues," says Paul Oakley, senior vice president of the
American Moving & Storage Association. "We need to catch more of
them that are actually operating." As for the new legislation:
"It's a good start."
Oakley says he'd love to see more enforcement staff and a
larger commitment to consumer education than the current
requirement to provide a pamphlet to those who are moving across
state lines. "What we do know is more of an information dump
than providing an education."
It is clear, he says, that the federal government is doing
more now to try to control the problem than it has. And while
complaints haven't declined, he says, he expects it takes time
and the commitment will eventually pay off.
"It's a relatively small percentage of consumers that are
victimized," adds Mayflower spokeswoman Melissa Sullivan. "But
for those that are victims, it's so devastating."
The legal department of moving company Mayflower Transit
(part of UniGroup Inc) runs an organization called MoveRescue,
which provides free assistance to consumers whose goods are
being held hostage. As of the end of July, MoveRescue had
received 288 complaints this year - about one-third of which
involved goods being held hostage.
MoveRescue, for instance, intervened for Phillips after she
endured a couple of more shakedown attempts, and her things, and
those of another family, were dropped off at a suburban Chicago
storage facility. That was in May. This month, most of her goods
were finally delivered, although she is still struggling to
locate some of her things.
Phillips' case provides many examples of what consumers need
to watch out for when planning an interstate move. It's easy on
the internet to make something appear to be something that it
isn't.
Here are some tips from MoveRescue to consider:
- Always get an in-home estimate for an interstate move. A
phone or internet estimate of the cost of a move is not
sufficient.
- Do not pay a deposit - particularly if a significant
percentage of the total cost is demanded. It is rare that an
interstate mover will request a deposit and when that does
happen it's usually a nominal amount, like $100-$200.
- Take extra precautions when dealing with a moving broker,
checking on their legitimacy, the terms you're agreeing to and
being clear about which mover is actually handling your
relocation.
Tim Walker, 42, who started the website MovingScam.com 11
years ago after he was ripped off on a move from Virginia to
Nevada, is stunned there's still a need for what he does: help
warn of the dangers of rogue movers. His site collected more
than 1,200 complaints in 2008 and is once again seeing that
level of consumer problems.
It's about time, he says, that the federal government gets
more power to help intervene on hostage moves. "It's great that
they're doing something, and we've been asking for this for a
long time." Still, he wants to see results before considering it
a victory. "I'm just waiting for them to take action. It will be
great if it happens."