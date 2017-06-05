By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK, June 5
NEW YORK, June 5 Leaving your job soon and
rolling over a 401(k) into an IRA? Thinking about buying an
annuity? About to call your money manager and allocate this
year's Roth contribution?
All of these transactions and more may be different next
week, after new guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor is
implemented.
The so-called "fiduciary rule," which starts on June 9, was
a political football during the Obama administration and seemed
doomed after President Donald Trump took office. But once set in
motion, the regulation was hard to unravel, says Jamie Hopkins,
Retirement Income Program co-director at the American College of
Financial Services.
Starting now and rolling out in a graduated process through
Jan. 1, 2018, new rules will govern how investment professionals
can dole out advice involving a slew of retirement funds,
including IRAs, Roths, Health Savings Accounts and Coverdell
Education Accounts.
So what is a fiduciary? Someone whose recommendations for
buying or selling allocations are in the client's best interest.
Plus, all compensation to the adviser has to be disclosed.
Some investors will see little change. The rules do not
impact 401(k) accounts, for instance. Also unaffected are those
who already have a fiduciary relationship with their financial
advisers, such as those who are fee-only Certified Financial
Planners.
Here are the top transactions that will be affected:
1. If your current adviser is not a fiduciary -
If you have your IRA or other retirement accounts at a major
brokerage house, the person who handles your account might not
be a fiduciary. This may also be true if you do not have a
one-on-one relationship with an adviser, but instead use a
call-in center to allocate your IRA contributions or make other
changes to your investments.
Going forward, the people who answer the phone can still
process the transaction, but they cannot help you decide what to
do. That may also apply to your insurance agent or an
accountant, if you have been using them for financial advice,
says Hopkins.
2. If you are rolling over a 401(k) into an IRA -
While the new rule does not pertain to workplace retirement
plans directly, if you change jobs and need a rollover, it comes
into play. Anyone who is going to advise you about moving those
funds into an IRA will have to be a fiduciary, says Hopkins.
3. If you are buying an annuity or life insurance -
For the most part, these transactions are not covered by the
new rule, so the salesperson does not have to be a fiduciary.
"The lines are not crystal clear," says Hopkins. If you are
using funds from a retirement plan covered by the rule, the
person advising you about the transaction has to be a fiduciary.
There are fee-only insurance advisers who are fiduciaries, if
you want to make sure you are getting an independent take on
such a major purchase.
4. If you have several types of accounts at several
different institutions -
IRAs are getting the most attention, but there are other
tax-advantaged retirement accounts that are covered by the new
rule. The people who deal with them might have a varied approach
to the new rule, and each may have a different type of paperwork
for you.
If you are not sure which accounts are changing and which
advisers are supposed to be fiduciaries, keep asking questions.
"Always be asking for information," says Peter Gulia,
shareholder of Fiduciary Guidance Counsel, based in
Philadelphia, which is an independent consulting company.
"There’s no police, no cop on the beat, no government
agency. The DOL has no resources to enforce. The IRS has no
resources to enforce. There is no agency looking out for
consumer investor. It has to be do-it-yourself."
(Editing by Lauren Young and Dan Grebler)