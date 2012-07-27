(Refiles to remove extra word in editing credit)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, July 27 This summer, I decided to take
a couple of weeks for a much-needed getaway in southern
California. I lounged by the Manhattan Beach pier, spent some
quality time with my parents and sister, and brought my two boys
to the wallet-destroyer known as Disneyland.
My wife stayed home.
As I write this, she's in Haiti, visiting her hometown in
the country's west. She's eating local dishes like diri ak
djon-djon (rice with black mushrooms), getting all the village
gossip from her father, and getting respite from the summer heat
in the river that snakes down from the mountains.
I'm here in Brooklyn.
There's nothing wrong with our marriage, at least as far as
I know. But the last couple of years we've fit in a couple of
separate vacations, and it seems to be working just fine. She
gets to go where she wants, I go where I want, and we both get a
little head space away from the relentless demands of being
full-time parents.
"I'm seeing more and more people not even batting an eye
about going away alone for a couple of weeks," says Iris
Krasnow, who, as author of "The Secret Lives of Wives,"
interviewed more than 200 women about their marriages. "In fact
I get more mail and comments on that subject than about anything
else in my whole book. You don't have to be joined at the hip,
in order to make your marriage endure."
Case in point: Krasnow herself. She recently got back from
two and a half weeks along the California beaches, a continent
away from her family home in Annapolis, Maryland. Apart from her
four sons, two pets and one husband, she was able to carve out a
little time just for her.
"I go to a little hideaway, shut the shades, and sip my
glass of cabernet," says Krasnow, a journalism professor at
American University. "The ocean's mine, the cottage is mine. As
a writer who needs solitude but never gets it, I need those
getaways - and I always come back refreshed."
Of course, such thinking goes against the conventional
grain, that harried husbands and wives need more time for
togetherness, not less. For many couples, that may indeed be the
case. But for others, the opposite can also make perfect sense:
That spending time on your own, rather than only existing as
one-half of a twosome, can foster long-term benefits.
It's not as uncommon as you might think. In fact, according
to a new poll by the travel website TripAdvisor, 59 percent of
site visitors report having taken a vacation separate from their
significant other.
Indeed Krasnow sees a direct link between that mindset of
increasing openness, and declining divorce rates. "It's now down
to 43 percent, from the 50 percent that it's been for decades,
and I think it's because people are marrying later and smarter,"
says Krasnow, who's been married to her husband for 24 years.
"People are learning that it's OK to rewrite the rules of
marriage for their own needs, and not just do what their
grandparents did. It's a gift my husband gives me, to be able to
fly solo once in a while."
Of course for many, separate vacations are still somewhat of
a bizarre notion, and a subject that needs to be broached with
care. Some spouses might react to the idea with horror, not with
understanding. A few tips:
Trust is a necessity. Presumably if you've gone to the
trouble of choosing a lifelong partner, there's a certain level
of trust there. If that's lacking, then spending time apart
could easily lead to suspicions about what your spouse is really
up to. In those cases, rather than recharging the marital
battery, a solo voyage could drain it - which would defeat the
whole purpose of the exercise.
Keep a lid on costs. One advantage of traveling together is
that there are some natural cost savings, like piling the whole
family into the same hotel room. If you're taking two separate
vacations, with two different hotel stays, the bill can add up
very quickly. Try to take advantage of special discounts, or get
bulk deals by traveling with buddies, so that the financial
burdens of separate vacations don't lead to undue stress when
it's time to pay off the credit-card bill.
Get ready for the jury. Even if you think separate vacations
are a brilliant idea, others may not. "The biggest hassle is
probably the jury of your family and friends, who might look at
you and judge you," says Laurie Puhn, a couples mediator in
Westchester County, New York and author of "Fight Less, Love
More." "You have to be comfortable enough as a couple to
withstand that criticism, and know that separate vacations are
part of what makes your marriage balanced and joyful."
As for my wife, she's about halfway through her Haitian
vacation, and I'm missing her more than ever. As marriage
indicators go, that's a pretty good one.
