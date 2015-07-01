(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, July 1 With four kids between the ages
of 1 and 12, Loralee Leavitt is a cost-savings ninja when she
hits the road.
Leavitt, who hails from Kirkland, Washington, estimates that
she has gone on more than 30 road trips with her growing family,
logging over 60,000 miles, to places like Utah, Colorado,
Arizona and California.
From packing their own food, to staying in state parks, to
scouring for last-minute hotel deals, the family has made an art
of saving money. Their piece de resistance: A trip to Montana's
Glacier National Park that did not cost more than $400 total.
"It is easy to spend more than you expect," says Leavitt,
author of "Road Tripping". "But if you prepare it right, it can
be a lot of fun, and very cheap."
More Americans are planning road trips around the United
States. In fact, 65 percent of those polled report they are more
likely to take a road trip this summer than they were last
summer, according to a recent survey by booking site
Travelocity. And when you single out parents, a whopping 81
percent said they were more likely to hit the road with the kids
this year.
Be careful, though. While a domestic road trip might appear
like an affordable alternative to traveling abroad, costs can
easily spiral out of control.
A recent study by travel site Expedia found that
Americans expect to pay an average of $898 per person for a
weeklong trip within their own country, hardly chump change.
To keep a lid on summer road-trip costs, we canvassed
financial planners for their best tips, culled from personal
experience. Here's what they had to say.
USE APPS TO YOUR ADVANTAGE
Not that long ago, travelers squinted at printed maps and
missed exits. These days, there is no excuse for not using
smartphone apps.
Google Maps, for instance, will get you from Point A to
Point B without getting lost and racking up unnecessary mileage.
GasBuddy will locate the cheapest local stations where you can
fill up the tank. Apps like RoadNinja and Roadtrippers can tell
you about local amenities and help plan your route, and
HotelTonight or Hotels.com can locate last-minute lodging
discounts nearby.
GET CAMPY
Ditch the hotels, and stay in campgrounds, says financial
planner Therese Nicklas of Braintree, Massachusetts.
By camping in state parks with her family of four for around
$10 a night, and cooking their own food, Nicklas estimates they
save about $150 every single day.
You don't have to pitch a tent every night. Consider an
occasional splurge at a hotel with a pool, hot showers and free
breakfasts.
Diehard money-savers might enjoy so-called "dispersed
camping" permitted in many national and state forests, where you
set up away from designated campgrounds. No amenities, but no
fees, either.
Also consider an annual pass from the National Park Service,
allowing you access to more than 2,000 sites nationwide for $80.
HOLD MONEY-SAVING COMPETITIONS
Adviser Niv Persaud of Atlanta has an innovative idea: Make
budgeting a game with your kids instead of a chore. "For each
dollar they save, on coupons, special deals, or cheap gas, they
earn a star," Persaud says. "The one with the most stars at the
end of the trip gets to pick the location for the next family
vacation."
FORGET FLIGHTS AND CAR RENTALS
Whatever savings you realize by staying domestic could be
wiped out by airline bookings and car- or RV-rental fees. So do
what David MacLeod did, and schlep to your destination in your
own car, even if it's a long distance away. The planner from
Fullerton, California recently took his family all the way from
southern California to Montana in their trusty Honda Odyssey,
saving $1,000 in the process.
BRING YOUR OWN FOOD
The silent killer of many family travel budgets: Eating out.
Nip that in the bud with a cooler or two stuffed to the brim
with snacks and quick meals.
"A simple gallon of milk, box of cereal, yogurts and fresh
fruit can provide a great breakfast at 1/4 of the cost of eating
out," says Janice Cackowski, a planner in Independence, Ohio.
She also advises eating out only at lunch, when restaurant
prices tend to be much lower.
Above all, don't be scared off by the idea of being in a car
for so many hours with your kids. Magic occurs when families
actually spend time with each other. "Something wonderful
happens: You pay attention to each other," says Leavitt.
