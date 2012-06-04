(Corrects to five-story package from six-story package)
By Heather Struck
NEW YORK, June 4 When Heather Colburn and Greg
Neil began planning their wedding, they had two goals: spend no
more than $20,000, and invite 270 of their closest friends and
relatives.
They accomplished both on May 26 with careful and creative
planning. "We chose what was important to us and cut back on
areas that were not," says Colburn, who saved on her dress,
flowers and other expenses.
Despite a still weak economy, American couples are spending
more on weddings. The average nuptials cost $27,021 in 2011, up
from $26,984 in 2010, according to a survey by wedding planning
website TheKnot.com. But weddings occur at every price point,
and almost every couple (recently wed Facebook founder Mark
Zuckerberg might be the exception) tries to make the most of
limited dollars.
While there is great variety on what kind of wedding you can
put on, Laura Ursin, a wedding consultant who runs Brides on a
Budget, in Madison, Wisconsin, has a rule of thumb for figuring
costs: "When you plan your wedding, add two zeros to your guest
list." It typically costs more than that in bigger cities.
Fortunately there's a budget for every couple. Here's a
sampling of what kind of wedding those budgets will buy.
A BACKYARD FETE FOR $5,000
Plenty of people spend $5,000 or less, but these
celebrations typically are simpler and smaller - something
around 20 people, says Ursin.
The venue is often a private location like a relative's
backyard or garden, which makes renting a private venue, with a
price tag of often $5,000 to $20,000, unnecessary. Food is
simple - think barbecue - or light, like appetizers, wine and
perhaps a champagne toast.
Many wedding dresses in small weddings match the casual
atmosphere, with the price capped at $500-$1000, says Ursin, who
spent $800 on her own wedding dress. Macy's or other department
stores that have trunk shows with dresses from previous seasons
are good hunting grounds for these brides, as are websites like
Weddingbee.com, which hosts message boards, classified ads and
DIY ideas.
AT $20,000, SERVE SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
While $20,000 sounds like a lot, it's not if the crowd is
large. Just ask Colburn, 36, and Neil, 30, both residents of
Madison, Wisconsin.
They rented the Madison Children's Museum, which allowed
them to bring in their own food vendors. They brought in food
trucks with local foods like Wisconsin cheddar macaroni and
cheese. For dessert, a local farm provided home-baked pies to
take the place of a wedding cake.
"We wanted the wedding to represent us," said Colburn. "That
we are a unique couple, a fun couple."
The couple reduced the open bar expense by offering the
bride's own favorite cocktail (a mixture of vodka, lime and club
soda called a Smitten Kitten) along with wine for three hours
during the reception. Beer was served the rest of the night, and
all other drinks were offered in a cash bar.
THE $50,000 BIG CITY WEDDING
If you're getting married in a big city like New York or San
Francisco, be prepared to pay a big-city premium. On average,
couples in Manhattan, the most expensive location in the
country, spent $65,824 on their weddings last year, according to
TheKnot.com.
But couples also pay more for special foods, flowers and
display. For example, a decadent "dessert bar" to satisfy foodie
couples can add $12-$15 per person for many venues, while a
traditional wedding cake can be $3 per slice.
Some couples prefer a certain "wow" factor to impress their
guests, says JoAnn Schwartz Woodward, a wedding coordinator who
plans plush weddings in Houston and who recently organized a
light-up dance floor for one couple to spin and sway as guests
tossed flower petals ($8,000). These details are difficult to
fit into wedding budgets under $50,000. For the picture-perfect
scene of a bride and groom gazing up at a fireworks show, be
prepared to tack on $5,000-$10,000.
One thing that couples are doing less often: serving
champagne. Instead, guests toast with whatever they are
drinking, typically beer, wine and generic brands of liquor. The
difference between top-shelf liquors and the generic brands can
be $30 per person.
"Not everything can be a 10," says Woodward. "I would rather
put the money toward something more important."
$100,000
Want every guest to enjoy crab claws and oysters during the
cocktail reception? You may be paying $100-$150 per person,
depending on the location. Fanciful details like a horse-drawn
carriage ($650), or sparklers that surprise guests from the
centerpieces during the first dance ($3,500), are costly but
meaningful splurges for some couples.
Sarah and Mando Leal were married at St. Martins Episcopal
Church in Houston in November 2011, just before they threw a
reception to remember at the Petroleum Club. The budget, which
included accommodations for some of the 310 guests, as well as
some big ticket items that offered that "wow" factor, was close
to $125,000.
The flowers, Picasso calla lilies to match Leal's purple and
white color scheme, came in at about $8,000; 30 centerpieces,
including hanging candle lights, cost around $200 each.
Dance lessons for a couple who wants to impress their guests
with their first spin around the dance floor can range from $200
to $600 for a few sessions. The Leals did a choreographed
number, adding sparklers timed to burn just as the couple took
to the dance floor for the first time.
Sarah's silk and satin ivory dress cost around $6,000; she
spent a couple thousand more on her diamond necklace and
earrings.
For dinner, guests ate filet mignon and red snapper with
crab meat ($70 per person), while a 12-member Dallas band called
Limelight played on the bandstand ($12,000). As favors, guests
picked up Mexican cookies made and decorated by one of the
groom's relatives and wrapped in gold cellophane. The Leals'
cake was decorated with flowers and linens in a lush
presentation for $3,700.
SAVING FOR EVERY BUDGET
Every wedding planner has a short list of savings. Here are
a few suggestions:
- Cut the guest list. Weddings are getting smaller, and it's
one of the easiest ways to cut expenses. The average number of
guests fell to 141 in 2011 from 149 in 2010, and from 153 in
2007, a c cording to TheKnot.com.
- Make your own centerpieces. Use a flower designer for the
bouquets the wedding party carries, but consider arranging the
reception tables yourself, with modest smaller displays that
won't get in guests' sightlines.
- Forget the favors. Unless they are crafted to represent
the couple in a unique way (the Mexican wedding cookies, or
handmade chocolate wrappers with the guests' names on them, for
example), they are often a cost that can easily be eliminated.
"You think, 'God, why do you spend so much on a wedding?'
But then you realize that once you have to feed all these
people, you have to find solutions," said Colburn.
(Editing by Jilian Mincer, Linda Stern and John Wallace)