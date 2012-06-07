(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own. This is part of a five-story package moving on
marriage and money, moving June 4-7)
By Temma Ehrenfeld
NEW YORK, June 7 Lindsey Gehl and Ryan Bell have
a vision of their June wedding being white - and green, too.
The 27-year-olds will pledge their troth in a traditional
ceremony, followed by a reception amid the scenic trails and
wildlife habitats of the Pilcher Park Nature Center in Joliet,
Illinois, to which they're donating $600.
Indeed, their dedication to the environment is so true,
they've forked out a little more to have invitations printed on
recycled paper, and to have drinks served in glasses instead of
plastic tumblers.
"It would have been cheaper to have our wedding at a church,
but we both love nature and we believe it's important to do what
we can for the environment," says Gehl, a teacher.
Gehl and Bell are in good company. In a November survey by
chain store David's Bridal, 78 percent of respondents said they
were taking steps to green their weddings, while 35 percent
planned to serve local food or decorate with local flowers -
both steps that reduce a wedding's carbon footprint.
Those who have scoffed at "green" as being synonymous with
"cheap" may have to eat their words.
Wedding planners say there's an increased focus on
environmental niceties that may not save money, and may even
plump up a wedding bill.
Take food, for example. Locally sourced produce tends to
cost more than those by large institutions based further away,
says Loren Michelle, proprietor of Naturally Delicious, a
caterer and event planner based in Brooklyn, New York.
"I pay $14-$16 a pound for New York State aged cheddar.
Regular cheddar would be $6 to $8," she says, while New York
wine is more expensive than wine from California. In-season
local vegetables may be less expensive, but not by much.
Organic food of any kind is pricy. About a quarter of
Michelle's customers request free-range, grass-fed meat, which
can cost 30 percent more.
As a genre of nuptial celebrations, eco-friendly weddings
have held steady at about 11 percent of weddings since the
economy tanked in 2008, reports TheKnot, a wedding planning
website.
And hosts are keen on not being wasteful, says TheKnot
editor Anja Winikka.
To be sure, it can be stylish to be "eco-chic", says blogger
Anne Chertoff, who writes for WeddingWire, an online platform
for vendors. A bride could give her gown to a charity, or favor
a caterer that will donate unused food.
Some green choices can be gentler on the wallet.
"For my wedding we used locally grown organic dahlias and
hydrangea and saved almost $1,500," says Kate Harrison, founder
of the Green Bride Guide.
Couples can halve their flower budget, and keep a lid on
their carbon footprint, if they avoid having exotic flora
shipped in from tropical locations, says TheKnot's Winikka.
Moving flowers from the ceremony to the reception area can trim
some costs, while enjoyment of the blooms may be prolonged by
having guests take them home afterwards.
GREEN TO THE EXTREME
For radical savings, couples can emulate Lane Bigsby, who in
October, opened a low-cost rental service for vintage wedding
props, Something Borrowed Portland. ( somethingborrowedpdx.com/
).
Instead of "something borrowed, something blue," Bigsby's
maxim for her Portland, Washington wedding last August was a
green one; everything had to be borrowed, used or homemade, then
reused or recycled after the event.
She spent $3,000 on a hundred guests, in a year when the
average wedding cost $27,021, according to TheKnot survey. A
neighborhood seamstress created her dress with a frilly skirt of
old curtains. Sheets were cut into napkins, and burlap bags from
the local coffee roaster redeployed as table runners. Guests
brought entrees and took home leftovers. The goal? Zero waste.
"We had one small grocery bag of garbage, and I took it home
and sorted through to save things and compost the rest," says
Bigsby, 36, who works as a project administrator at an energy
efficiency consulting company.
Here are some tips for couples who'd like their big day to
be eco and budget conscious:
RECYCLE DRESSES
Alter a dress that's already in the family - his or hers. Or
buy a used gown for a third of its retail price, according to
Harrison. Check out RecycledBride.com, which also offers items
like shoes and rings.
Sell the dress after the wedding to recoup some costs or
donate it to a thrift shop serving a favorite cause. The Bridal
Garden in New York City gives all proceeds to benefit education
for local children. The Glass Slipper Project ( www.glassslipperproject.org
) and donatemydress.org give bridesmaid gowns to high school
students who can't afford prom dresses.
CAR POOL, AND LOCATION POOL
Skip the parade of honking cars and hold the reception and
ceremony in the same location. Arrange car pooling.
WEB INVITES
Invitations made from recycled paper and soy ink are fine,
but perhaps consider a web invite, or use free wedding websites
to provide directions and hotel information. Guests can RSVP
online.
GREEN GIFTS
Create a green registry. Ask only for essential gifts or
have guests contribute to a charity.
THE RING
Consider a vintage ring. Or buy wedding rings made with
post-consumer gold and man-made diamonds.
GREEN, IN MODERATION
Not every green wedding idea is smart. Bigsby - certified in
Portland as a "Master Recycler" to educate the public about
environmental issues - recommends against 'compostable' dishes;
these apparently don't compost in a landfill or in home
composts, which don't get hot enough.
(Editing by Jilian Mincer, Linda Stern and Bernadette Baum)