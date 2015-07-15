By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK, July 15
NEW YORK, July 15 The Trump Organization is a
lot like the thousands of family businesses that dot the land,
even though its current leader, Donald Trump, is a U.S.
presidential candidate.
The New York-based development company, which was started in
1900 by Donald's father, Frederick, and grandmother, Elizabeth,
is at the forefront of one of the big changes at small
companies: Women are increasingly taking over top leadership
roles, even in traditionally male-dominated businesses.
Ivanka Trump, 33, is part of a fourth generation working
their way up the company's leadership ranks, waiting for the day
when their father hands over the reins. So far, she has made it
to become an executive vice president of development and
acquisitions.
"I don't think too much about the role of being a female in
terms of my own company," she said. "I just look at it as
growing and learning."
She said her father never treated her differently from her
two brothers at the company, Donald Jr. and Eric.
"There are probably plenty of patriarchs that don't think
their daughters are as capable as the sons," she said. "That's
not the case in my family."
These attitudes are increasingly common, said Walter
Kuemmerle, president of Boston-based Kuemmerle Research Group,
adding that 20 years ago, there was basically zero preference
for women in family businesses.
"I see more women interested and more older generations
receptive to the idea of the best person taking over, rather
than having a gender bias," Kuemmerle said.
Kuemmerle has run annual meetings for young executives in
family businesses for Citi Private Bank for the past few
years, but this year's was the first where more than half of the
people in the room were women.
But he cautioned that the evolution was not yet complete.
His best advice for women joining family businesses is to get a
great education, get outside experience and do more homework
than their competitors.
"As unfair as this sounds, you should be better prepared
than you'd think a male would be," he said.
A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton
School, Ivanka Trump said she had encountered only subtle forms
of gender bias.
"Certainly when people enter a negotiation with my father,
they come incredibly well-prepared," she said. "With me,
particularly early in my career, that wasn't always the case."
OBSTACLES TO ASCENSION
When Julie Smolyansky took over as chief executive officer
of her family's Lifeway Foods Inc in 2002 after her
father died suddenly, it was his senior advisers who presented
the biggest obstacles to her ascension. She had been working for
the kefir yogurt maker for years but was only 27.
"His friends and advisers told the family, there's no way a
27-year-old can run a company," she said. "We needed some gray
hair in the leadership."
Wayne Rivers, president of the Family Business Institute,
based in Raleigh, North Carolina, was not surprised by this
viewpoint.
"One dirty little secret is that the advisers don't like
family businesses successors; they perceive that they are
spoiled and entitled," Rivers said. "It's awful to watch,
because they are prized by senior-generation family members as
professional and objective. But they are human beings like
everyone else, and they sometimes have an agenda."
In the next generation, the challenges for young women
entering family business may come from within themselves.
That is the view of 23-year-old business analyst Leah Klein
of Chicago-based Klein Tools, which has been in her family since
1857.
"I think a lot of women think it's a barrier if it's a
male-dominated business, but I think it's more about them," said
Klein, who is among the sixth generation working at her company.
"If a woman is interested, they have to make their choices about
what they want to do for their life."
(Editing by Lauren Young and Lisa Von Ahn)