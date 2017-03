ZURICH Nov 6 Cembra said it will exercise an overallotment of 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering, bringing its free float up to 68.3 percent.

Cembra, a Swiss consumer finance provider formerly called GE Money Bank, went public last week at 51 Swiss francs a share, raising 918 million francs, not including the greenshoe.

Credit Suisse is the global coordinator and joint bookrunner for the offering. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by David Cowell)