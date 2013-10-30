ZURICH Oct 30 Cembra said on Wednesday
it would sell its stock at 51 Swiss francs ($56.78) a share,
raising 918 million francs in its initial public offering.
The offering for the consumer finance unit, formerly called
GE Money Bank, was over-subscribed due to strong demand from
international and Swiss institutional investors, as well as
private Swiss ones, according to bankers. It values Cembra,
which priced at the very top of a range of 43 to 51 franc, at
more than 1.5 billion francs.
GE Capital, a subsidiary of General Electric, said it
would sell 18 million shares, or 60 percent of Cembra.
General Electric has said it aims to shift its earnings mix
to 70 percent industrial and 30 percent financial.