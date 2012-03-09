* Prime money funds add euro-zone debt for 2nd month

* Funds add French bank paper, mostly overnight debt

* Funds also raise holdings in non-European securities (Adds background, details from J.P. Morgan report)

NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. prime money funds increased their holdings of euro-zone bank securities in February, suggesting less fear of the euro-zone debt crisis spiraling out of control, J.P. Morgan analysts said in a report released on Friday.

These ultra short-term funds, which are seen as alternatives to bank savings accounts, raised their euro-zone bank holdings for a second straight month.

They added $30 billion in euro-zone bank debt paper last month, bringing their euro zone debt holdings to $211 billion, J.P. Morgan analysts said.

In January, money market funds that could invest in non-Treasury securities increased their euro-zone bank paper by $27 billion. It was the first time they added this type of debt since April 2011.

Last month these funds bought more unsecured euro-zone securities than repurchase agreements and asset-backed commercial paper, which are perceived as safer because they are backed by collateral such as U.S. Treasuries. This suggests less worries about whether of these banks have enough cash to service their short-term obligations.

Since December, the European Central Bank has injected more than 1 trillion euros in long-term funds in the region's banking system in a bid to provide enough time for banks to raise private capital and to deal with bad peripheral investments.

The progress that Greece is making on its government debt exchange with private investors could further boost confidence in euro-zone banks and their securities, analysts said.

The revived appetite for euro-zone paper was most notable in French bank debt.

Money funds' holdings in French bank securities rose by $13 billion to $68 billion in February. This was still $156 billion below the peak seen in May 2011.

France has a bigger exposure to Greece than any other euro zone nation. French banks had about $56 billion worth of Greek debt at the end of June 2011, according to data from the Bank for International Settlements.

"February data indicate that investors felt more comfortable with French bank credit," J.P. Morgan analysts wrote in their report.

They cautioned the purchases were concentrated in a few large money market funds. Moreover, most of the purchases was in overnight time deposits, suggesting "investors remained cautious about French banks," they said.

Money market funds also bought $11 billion in debt from German banks, bringing their holdings to $66 billion.

Besides euro-zone paper, prime money funds resumed their purchases of non-European bank debt. Their holdings in them grew by $18 billion to $572 billion in February.

U.S. prime money funds had combined assets of $1.069 trillion at the end of February, accounting for roughly 41 percent of the money fund industry. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)