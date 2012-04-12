UPDATE 1-Oil prices dip as markets stay bloated despite OPEC cuts
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. prime money funds lowered their holdings of euro zone bank securities in March after two months of increases, primarily due to quarter-end withdrawals, J.P. Morgan analysts said in a report released late Wednesday.
These ultra short-term investments, which are seen as alternatives to bank accounts, reduced their euro zone bank holdings by $20 billion in March to $191 billion.
In January and February, they raised their holdings in euro zone bank securities by a total of $57 billion, J.P. Morgan analysts said. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)
* Sibanye closes syndication of $2,650,000,000 bridge facilities
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Monday, though yields were still well shy of recent highs after the Bank of Japan's move last week to keep rising superlong rates in check.