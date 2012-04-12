NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. prime money funds lowered their holdings of euro zone bank securities in March after two months of increases, primarily due to quarter-end withdrawals, J.P. Morgan analysts said in a report released late Wednesday.

These ultra short-term investments, which are seen as alternatives to bank accounts, reduced their euro zone bank holdings by $20 billion in March to $191 billion.

In January and February, they raised their holdings in euro zone bank securities by a total of $57 billion, J.P. Morgan analysts said. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)