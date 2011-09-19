* Fidelity's Brown cites "opposing regulatory forces"
* Money funds cut back on long-term bank securities
* Bank regulators want long-term funding
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, Sept 19 Conflicting regulations could
limit the rates that money market mutual funds pay investors, a
senior Fidelity Investments executive said, reflecting some of
the many forces weighing on the sector.
Rules passed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
in 2010 require funds operated by Fidelity and its rivals to
own more short-term securities, said Robert Brown, president of
Fidelity money fund operations, in a recent interview.
At the same time, international bank capital rules known as
Basel III, still under development, would have banks rely more
on long-term debt, which would reduce the supply of short-term
instruments in which money funds invest.
The result could be lower returns for money fund investors,
Brown said, even once interest rates rise from their historic
lows of late.
"In a normalized rate environment, it will reduce the
market rate we will pay out," he said of the clashing
policies.
Lower rates will only add to the pressures on the $2.6
trillion money funds industry, which has grappled with yields
close to zero for several years. Industry tracking site
cranedata.com shows the highest-yielding money funds paying
only around 15 basis points, for instance.
Fidelity and other firms have waived millions of dollars of
fees in response. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) waived $240
million in fees in the first six months of 2011 alone. Other
industry specialists have also begun to voice concerns about
the appeal of money funds.
INDUSTRY IN CRISIS
Until broader economic forces boost rates again, many
investors could put their money either in FDIC-insured bank
accounts or into government money funds rather than prime funds
that buy bank debt and corporate commercial paper, said Lance
Pan, research director at money manager Capital Advisors.
"The industry is going through a crisis," Pan said. "If the
thesis doesn't improve in one to three months, it will be
awfully difficult to have investors remain in prime funds."
Others wonder if prime funds might invest in nontraditional
assets to boost yields. Either way, a loss of assets from the
funds could limit a key source of corporate funding.
Closely-held Fidelity is the largest player, with $431
billion, or 17 percent of the industry's total assets as of
Aug. 31, according to the Lipper unit of Thomson Reuters.
Competitors including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Vanguard
Group Inc and Federated Investors Inc (FII.N).
DUAL ROLE
Two recent crises have shown the tensions facing money
funds in their dual role as asset manager and bank investor.
The funds have faced scrutiny over their holdings in French
banks exposed to Europe's financial woes. The funds also saw
major outflows in July as investors feared the potential impact
on Treasuries were the federal government to default, a threat
averted when a debt deal was reached in early August.
Investors have since returned, which fund leaders say is a
win, or as Brown put it, "a tremendous success story."
However, one way the funds avoided trouble was by
shortening the length of time they would hold securities. That
made less money available for banks such as France's Societe
Generale (SOGN.PA) and BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA), both of which
have faced questions about their own stability.
For instance, the largest money fund at Aug. 31 was
Fidelity Cash Reserves, with $120 billion in assets. According
to Lipper, the weighted average maturities of the fund's
holdings in CDs of the top French banks fell to 32 days at the
end of August from 62 days at the end of June.
"The availability of cash to purchase longer-term
securities isn't there in the marketplace," Brown said.
A Fidelity spokesman said the firm is now "very comfortable
with our money market funds' French banks holdings."
REGULATORS CLASH
Brown said the situation in part reflects differing
priorities by regulators.
On the fund side, the SEC as of 2010 required money funds
to hold some of their assets in "highly liquid" instruments
such as cash or securities that convert to cash within a week.
It also shortened maturity limits.
The idea was to reassure investors and to give funds more
of a cushion to handle volatile periods. During the financial
crisis in 2008, dozens of money funds ran into trouble and
required support from their parent firms.
At the same time the bank-capital rule set known as Basel
III, now being hashed out by central bankers, would encourage
large banks to seek long-term financing. That could make even
fewer short-term instruments available for money funds. Brown
called the situation "opposing regulatory forces in the
marketplace."
Brown's comments are similar to the views of several
academics who follow the money fund industry. In Washington
some have called for additional reforms such as abandoning the
funds' traditional $1 per share net asset values that many
investors prefer.
But regulators do not want to make moves so dramatic they
would upset prime funds' role in funding corporate activities.
Between the SEC and reforms such as Basel III, "there's a
certain inconsistency," said Harvard Business School professor
David Scharfstein.
Scharfstein said sorting out the conflicts is among the
jobs facing Financial Stability Oversight Council, an umbrella
group set up under the Dodd-Frank financial reform act and led
by U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner. The challenge for
the body will be to reconcile the interests of various
industries and their regulators.
"Certainly investors need a place to park liquid assets. We
want to make sure it's in a place that is consistent with
financial stability," he said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Ros Krasny and Andre
Grenon)