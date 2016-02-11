(New throughout, adds comments from MoneyGram)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Feb 11 MoneyGram International Inc will
pay $13 million to settle an investigation by U.S. states
stemming from customer complaints that scam artists duped them
into wiring funds via the money transfer service, state
attorneys general said on Thursday.
The settlement with attorneys general in 49 states and
Washington, D.C., includes $9 million for a nationwide fund that
will facilitate the return of money to some MoneyGram customers
and $4 million to cover states' costs and fees, according to
numerous announcements by state attorneys general on Thursday.
MoneyGram, based in Dallas, must also improve
fraud-detection measures, the statements said. The company has a
global network of approximately 350,000 locations where money
transfers are sent and received.
"We are pleased to put the matter behind us," a MoneyGram
spokeswoman said in a statement.
MoneyGram had previously set aside funds for the settlement,
which will not affect its income for the 2015 fourth quarter or
2016 projections, the company said in announcing its 2015
financial results on Thursday.
The probe focused on complaints from consumers who used
MoneyGram's wire-transfer service to send money to third parties
who were, in fact, con artists, state attorneys general said.
Frauds targeting consumers included lottery scams and
so-called "grandparent scams," in which con artists trick
grandparents into sending money by claiming their grandchildren
are in trouble.
As part of the settlement, MoneyGram has agreed to provide
more training for its agents so they will be better prepared to
detect possible frauds. The company must also, among other
measures, operate a hotline through which employees and agents
can report violations of its antifraud policies, according to
attorneys general.
