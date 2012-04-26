* Q1 EPS $0.14 vs est $0.20
* Expenses rise 8 pct
* Sees 2012 revenue growth of 7 pct to 9 pct
April 26 Payment services company MoneyGram
International Inc posted a lower-than-expected
first-quarter profit as higher expenses weighed on the company's
results.
The company posted a net income of $10.2 million, or 14
cents per share, compared with $14 million, or a loss of $2.08
per share, a year ago.
Analysts, on an average, had expected the company to earn 20
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose to $318 million from $294 million.
Expenses grew 8 percent to $282.1 million.
The company reiterated that it expects total full-year
revenue to grow 7 percent to 9 percent.
Shares of the Dallas, Texas-based company closed at $16.20
on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)