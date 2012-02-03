* Q4 EPS $0.04 vs $1.86 loss/shr last year
* Q4 rev up 6 pct
* Sees FY rev up 7-9 pct
(Adds outlook)
Feb 3 Payment services company MoneyGram
International Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit helped
by a growth in fee-based revenue, and forecast revenue growth
for the current year.
The company, with 267,000 agent locations in 192 countries,
expects its revenue to grow between 7 and 9 percent in 2012.
"We are optimistic about 2012 and while we are mindful of
the economic challenges in Europe, our business is
geographically diverse," Chief Executive Officer Pamela Patsley
said in a statement.
For the fourth-quarter, MoneyGram posted net income
available to stockholders of $3.1 million, or 4 cents per share,
compared with a loss of $19.4 million, or $1.86 per share, a
year ago.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $321.8 million in the quarter,
while total fee and other revenue increased 7 percent to $318.8
million.
In November, MoneyGram had authorized for a one-for-eight
reverse stock split, decreasing the number of shares of common
stock.
For the quarter the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company
reported a 13 percent increase in its money transfer transaction
volume.
Shares of the company closed at $19.05 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)