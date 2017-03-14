March 14 U.S. electronics payments provider
Euronet Worldwide Inc said on Tuesday it offered to buy
money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for
$15.20 per share, trumping Ant Financial's bid of $13.25 per
share.
MoneyGram said its offer for each MoneyGram common share and
preferred stock, on an as-converted basis, valued the company at
more than $1 billion, in addition to the assumption of about
$940 million of MoneyGram's debt outstanding.
Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of
Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, on
Jan. 26 offered to buy MoneyGram in a deal valued at about $880
million. Ant Financial also said it would assume or refinance
MoneyGram's outstanding debt.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)