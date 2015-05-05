UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Adds MoneyGram's comment)
May 5 Western Union Co, the world's largest money transfer company, is in early-stage talks to acquire smaller rival MoneyGram International Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Shares of MoneyGram, which has a market value of about $400 million as of Tuesday close, were up 32 percent at $10.30 in after-market trading.
MoneyGram had $963.5 million in long-term debt as of Dec. 31, according to its annual filing.
Western Union has a market value of about $11 billion.
Talks may still fall apart, Bloomberg said in its report. (bloom.bg/1EOQBzp)
One potential hurdle is whether regulators would block the deal on antitrust grounds, the report said.
A spokeswoman for MoneyGram said the company does not comment on rumors and speculation.
Western Union could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
