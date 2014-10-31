Oct 31 MoneyGram International Inc, the world's second-largest money transfer company, said it would cut prices for transfers within the United States due to rising competition, and withdrew its forecast for the year.

The company slashed its forecast for the year in April due to impending competition from Wal-Mart Stores Inc's new money transfer service. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)