Oct 31 MoneyGram International Inc, the world's second-largest money transfer company, cut prices for transfers within the United States as it loses business to Wal-Mart Stores Inc's new rival service.

MoneyGram's shares fell as much as 30 percent to a five-year low of $8.81 in morning trading on Friday after the company also withdrew its full-year revenue and core earnings forecast.

Wal-Mart was MoneyGram's largest agent in the United States until the world's largest retailer launched its own money transfer service in April.

"MoneyGram's revenue growth was impacted by U.S.-to-U.S. white label competition," MoneyGram Chief Executive Pamela Patsley said in a statement on Friday.

The company reported a 57 percent fall in domestic transactions originated at Wal-Mart in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Total transaction within the United States accounted for 23 percent of MoneyGram's overall transfers in the previous quarter.

The company posted a loss of $3 million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a profit of $22.5 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company's profit of 22 cents per share fell short of the average analyst estimate of 34 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue fell 6.5 percent to $358 million.

The company withdrew its full-year revenue growth forecast of 1-3 percent and a growth forecast of 0-2 percent in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

MoneyGram had slashed its forecast in April when Wal-Mart announced plans to start a rival money transfer service.

MoneyGram's larger rival, Western Union, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as lower prices drew more customers, particularly to its digital money transfer business.

Up to Thursday's close, MoneyGram shares had dropped 39 percent since the start of the year. They had hit an all-time low of $6.40 in November 2008 and had traded as high as $296 in May 2006. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)