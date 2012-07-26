July 26 Payment services company MoneyGram
International Inc posted a quarterly loss on legal
expenses and restructuring costs.
The company posted a second quarter net loss available to
stock holders of $25.1 million, or 35 cents per share, compared
with a net loss of $438.3 million, or $10.97 cents per share,
last year.
Total revenue rose more than 6 percent to $330 million.
Money transfer transaction volume increased 13 percent in the
quarter.
The company's shares closed at $15.83 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
