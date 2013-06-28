NEW YORK, June 28 Carlyle Group LP and
TPG Capital LP are among the private equity firms vying for
MoneyGram International Inc, the second largest money
transfer company in the world, four people familiar with the
matter said this week.
Bain Capital LLC and GTCR LLC are also participating in the
auction for MoneyGram, which is being run by Bank of America
Corp and is currently in its second round of bidding,
the people said.
Two industry players are also in contact with MoneyGram
about a potential takeover, one of the people said. The identity
of these parties, however, could not be learned.
MoneyGram, Bank of America, TPG, Bain and GTCR declined to
comment while Carlyle did not respond to a request for comment.
With more than 321,000 locations in retailers, post offices
and banks in 198 countries and territories, MoneyGram is the
world's second largest provider of money transfers after Western
Union Co.