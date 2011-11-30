* Three money managers claim Powerball prize

By Ashley Lau

Nov. 29 Three Connecticut money managers who claimed a $254 million Powerball lottery jackpot might not be the actual winners of the prize, even though they said they will start giving away the money to charity within 10 days.

Tim Davidson, Brandon Lacoff and Greg Skidmore, of Greenwich-based Belpointe Asset Management, claimed the $254 million jackpot prize, coming forward with the winning ticket at a press conference on Monday. After taxes, the winner would reap about $104 million.

But Thomas Gladstone, a Greenwich, Connecticut, resident who said he is a close friend of Lacoff and has known him for 30 years, told Reuters on Tuesday that the actual prize belongs to one of the money managers' clients.

Gladstone said that he learned of the win from a reporter at a London-based newspaper who called him on Monday evening to see if he knew the money managers. That's when Gladstone says he contacted Lacoff.

"I called him up and had him on the phone, while I was still on the phone with the guy from London, and he said, 'we're the trustee for the winner,'" Gladstone said in a telephone interview with Reuters.

He said Lacoff told him that Belpointe would be the investment adviser for a newly formed trust for the money, the Putnam Avenue Family Trust.

Late Tuesday, the three money managers issued a statement that did little to shed light on whether they were trustees for the winner or the actual winners.

"To be clear, there are a total of three trustees and there is no anonymous fourth participant," the statement said. Gary Lewi of public relations firm Rubenstein Associates, who represents Lacoff, Skidmore and Davidson, said he would not confirm or deny that the trio were the actual winners of the $254 million prize.

The statement also said the money managers would donate a large portion of the funds to charity: "Within the next 10 days the trust will be distributing 1 million dollars to selected organizations within the tri-state area whose mission is to aid those veterans who need assistance."

A Belpointe portfolio manager, Chris Sandys, told Reuters on Tuesday that "this is a client matter" and that he was not permitted to talk about the situation. "Our policy is strict secrecy with our clients," he said.

If Belpointe, which oversees money for high net worth investors, is simply managing the assets for the trust holding the prize money, then the firm could stand to profit about $2.1 million from the winning ticket, based on an annual management fee of as much as 2 percent of the assets.

Belpointe has about $82 million in assets under management, according to Securities and Exchange Commission documents.

Neither the three money managers nor their lawyer Jason Kurland responded to repeated requests for direct comment.

Calls to Connecticut Lottery Corp were not returned.

Nearly seven miles away from Belpointe's offices, an employee at the Shippan Point BP gas station in Stamford, where the winning ticket was sold, said he and the other seven employees at the station are trying to determine who sold the winning ticket.

"We're trying to figure it out," said Vasil Golodinskii, who has worked at the station for three years, noting that he and his colleagues sell hundreds of tickets each for each drawing. "Only the customer can tell us." (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Jennifer Merritt, Chelsea Emery, Walden Siew and Steve Orlofsky)