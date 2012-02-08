By Chelsea Emery
Feb 8 Money market mutual funds have
always been considered the go-to place for savers looking to
stash a few thousand dollars in cash. The accounts typically
offered higher yields than traditional bank savings accounts,
and, with a solid $1-a-share value, are considered a safe haven.
But with plummeting interest rates -- now averaging a dismal
low of 0.02 percent on taxable money market accounts, according
to iMoneyNet.com -- and worries about the future of these
funds in the post-credit-crisis economy, it's time to consider
alternatives. That's especially the case since they are not
insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Adding to jitters, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is considering proposals that could force investors
to stagger withdrawals -- rather than being able to pull all
their cash at once -- and eliminate fixed share prices.
(link.reuters.com/sag56s)
Though by no means certain, the proposal could
"significantly change the money market industry," said Tom
Bradley, president of TD Ameritrade Institutional.
The top-yielding bank savings accounts and money market
deposit accounts are paying 0.8 percent to 0.9 percent, said
Greg McBride, senior financial analyst at personal finance
website Bankrate.com.
"That's 20 times the yield," McBride says. "You can still
get to the money as soon as you need it and these accounts are
federally insured."
Investors are already starting to move some cash. Consumers,
along with institutional savers, yanked some $21.28 billion out
of money market mutual funds during the week ended Feb. 1,
according to the Investment Company Institute. That's still not
a lot -- less than 1 percent of total assets.
Looking for alternatives to the proverbial mattress? Here
are some ideas:
* MONEY MARKET DEPOSIT ACCOUNTS AND BANK SAVINGS ACCOUNTS
To attract deposits, banks are offering rates on money
market deposit accounts that far outstrip most money market
mutual funds, yet are FDIC insured. Many even offer limited
checking services.
Discover Bank, for example, offers an interest rate of 0.85
percent on an account balance of $10,000.
Another option is higher-yield bank savings accounts, which
provide quick access to your money and are FDIC protected. They
rarely provide checking services, however. These accounts can be
found through brick-and-mortar banks and online banks.
One of the best known is online bank ING Direct, which
offers a 0.8 percent-yield savings account.
Who should have one of these accounts?
"Everyone," said McBride. "This is the pace to park your
emergency savings. Every household in America should have one of
these."
Still, he warned, "these are not to replace a checking
account. It's meant to be that rainy-day fund."
* NO-PENALTY CDS
Some banks offer fixed-rate certificates of deposits, but
without the penalty for early withdrawal typically levied on
traditional CDs.
"No-penalty CDs provide FDIC insurance and the liquidity
that you need," said Gary Schatsky, president of financial
adviser ObjectiveAdvice.com.
Online bank Ally Bank is offering a 0.91 percent 11-month
CD. You can retrieve your full balance and interest after the
first six days of funding the CD.
* SHORT-TERM BOND FUNDS
Short-term bond funds, offered by firms such as Vanguard and
T. Rowe Price, hold bonds with maturities of three to
five years. They yield less than long-term bond funds but are
less volatile. They come in various flavors, including U.S.
Treasuries, corporates and municipal bonds.
These funds "are not in the risk-free realm," said
Bankrate.com's McBride, who said savers can find a yields of
about 1 percent.
Instead, they are good options for "investors that are
willing to stomach volatility to squeeze out additional yield on
otherwise idle cash," he said.
* STAY IN MONEY MARKET MUTUAL FUNDS
Of course, you can always keep your cash in a money market
mutual fund. Most still offer some interest and, the
credit-crisis of 2008 and possible regulatory changes
notwithstanding, their net asset value target is still $1.
If you don't want the paperwork hassle of opening another
account and have less than a few thousand dollars, they remain a
good option, advisers said. Also, rock-bottom interest rates
have forced many money fund managers to waive fees on their
funds, to give investors some yield, however paltry.
Besides, if you're behind on your retirement or college
planning, you have bigger worries, said Stuart Ritter, vice
president and certified financial planner for T. Rowe Price.
"Getting that mix of stocks, bonds and short-term
investments right is far more important than how you split up
your money between a savings account or a short-term bond fund,"
he said.
(Additional reporting by John McCrank and Tim McLaughlin.
Editing by Beth Pinsker Gladstone, Lauren Young and Andrea
Evans)