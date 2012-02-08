By Chelsea Emery

Feb 8 Money market mutual funds have always been considered the go-to place for savers looking to stash a few thousand dollars in cash. The accounts typically offered higher yields than traditional bank savings accounts, and, with a solid $1-a-share value, are considered a safe haven.

But with plummeting interest rates -- now averaging a dismal low of 0.02 percent on taxable money market accounts, according to iMoneyNet.com -- and worries about the future of these funds in the post-credit-crisis economy, it's time to consider alternatives. That's especially the case since they are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Adding to jitters, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is considering proposals that could force investors to stagger withdrawals -- rather than being able to pull all their cash at once -- and eliminate fixed share prices.

Though by no means certain, the proposal could "significantly change the money market industry," said Tom Bradley, president of TD Ameritrade Institutional.

The top-yielding bank savings accounts and money market deposit accounts are paying 0.8 percent to 0.9 percent, said Greg McBride, senior financial analyst at personal finance website Bankrate.com.

"That's 20 times the yield," McBride says. "You can still get to the money as soon as you need it and these accounts are federally insured."

Investors are already starting to move some cash. Consumers, along with institutional savers, yanked some $21.28 billion out of money market mutual funds during the week ended Feb. 1, according to the Investment Company Institute. That's still not a lot -- less than 1 percent of total assets.

Looking for alternatives to the proverbial mattress? Here are some ideas:

* MONEY MARKET DEPOSIT ACCOUNTS AND BANK SAVINGS ACCOUNTS

To attract deposits, banks are offering rates on money market deposit accounts that far outstrip most money market mutual funds, yet are FDIC insured. Many even offer limited checking services.

Discover Bank, for example, offers an interest rate of 0.85 percent on an account balance of $10,000.

Another option is higher-yield bank savings accounts, which provide quick access to your money and are FDIC protected. They rarely provide checking services, however. These accounts can be found through brick-and-mortar banks and online banks.

One of the best known is online bank ING Direct, which offers a 0.8 percent-yield savings account.

Who should have one of these accounts?

"Everyone," said McBride. "This is the pace to park your emergency savings. Every household in America should have one of these."

Still, he warned, "these are not to replace a checking account. It's meant to be that rainy-day fund."

* NO-PENALTY CDS

Some banks offer fixed-rate certificates of deposits, but without the penalty for early withdrawal typically levied on traditional CDs.

"No-penalty CDs provide FDIC insurance and the liquidity that you need," said Gary Schatsky, president of financial adviser ObjectiveAdvice.com.

Online bank Ally Bank is offering a 0.91 percent 11-month CD. You can retrieve your full balance and interest after the first six days of funding the CD.

* SHORT-TERM BOND FUNDS

Short-term bond funds, offered by firms such as Vanguard and T. Rowe Price, hold bonds with maturities of three to five years. They yield less than long-term bond funds but are less volatile. They come in various flavors, including U.S. Treasuries, corporates and municipal bonds.

These funds "are not in the risk-free realm," said Bankrate.com's McBride, who said savers can find a yields of about 1 percent.

Instead, they are good options for "investors that are willing to stomach volatility to squeeze out additional yield on otherwise idle cash," he said.

* STAY IN MONEY MARKET MUTUAL FUNDS

Of course, you can always keep your cash in a money market mutual fund. Most still offer some interest and, the credit-crisis of 2008 and possible regulatory changes notwithstanding, their net asset value target is still $1.

If you don't want the paperwork hassle of opening another account and have less than a few thousand dollars, they remain a good option, advisers said. Also, rock-bottom interest rates have forced many money fund managers to waive fees on their funds, to give investors some yield, however paltry.

Besides, if you're behind on your retirement or college planning, you have bigger worries, said Stuart Ritter, vice president and certified financial planner for T. Rowe Price.

"Getting that mix of stocks, bonds and short-term investments right is far more important than how you split up your money between a savings account or a short-term bond fund," he said.

(Additional reporting by John McCrank and Tim McLaughlin. Editing by Beth Pinsker Gladstone, Lauren Young and Andrea Evans)