By Anirban Nag and Richard Leong

LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 11 The cost to borrow three-month U.S. dollars in the currency market rose to its highest in over three years on Wednesday on growing bets the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank would move in different directions on their interest rate policies.

The interest rate spread on a three-month swap contract to exchange euro-denominated payments for dollar-pegged payments grew to its widest level since July 2012.

Banks and hedge funds use these products for currency bets, while U.S. companies use them to hedge their non-dollar denominated bonds.

The cost premium, measured by the three-month London interbank offered rate on dollars over the three-month rate on euros, was quoted about minus 46 basis points on Wednesday, according to ICAP.

Three-month dollar Libor edged up to 0.35910 percent, its highest since September 2012, while its euro counterpart slipped to minus 0.08929 percent, a record low.

Effectively, the cross-currency basis swap is a measure of demand for dollars or of the surfeit of euros.

"Many roads lead to Rome. It's becoming more expensive to hold euros," Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

The euro would fall if the ECB were to expand its bond purchase program and lower its deposit rate deeper into negative territory, making it more expensive for banks to leave money with the ECB, analysts said.

During the global credit crisis, demand for greenback was immense as dollar lending came to a near halt with three-month basis swap spread hitting minus 305 basis points.

At the height of the euro zone crisis in 2011, the gauge was at minus 160 basis points.

The current dollar appetite has been fueled by expectations the Fed would soon hike rates for first time in nearly a decade, and the ECB would embark on more stimulus.

Funding constraints, a lack of liquidity before year-end and regulatory changes for banks have also pushed up the borrowing costs for dollars, analysts said.

Alexander Wojt, an interest rate strategist at Morgan Stanley in London, said rising cost to borrow dollars in the currency market could persist into early 2016 if U.S. companies sell more bonds in Europe where borrowing costs have been lower than the U.S.

"The risk, looking into the last month of issuance of this year and in particular into first quarter 2016, is that the ECB easing and the Fed tightening could result in continued significant cross-market issuance trends," Wojt said.

