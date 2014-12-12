NEW YORK Dec 12 U.S. prime money market funds'
holdings in U.S. Treasuries decreased 13 percent to $54 billion
at November to the lowest level in nearly two years due to tight
Treasury bill supply and higher yields offered by competing
debt, J.P. Morgan analysts said on Friday.
Prime money market funds invest in commercial paper, bank
deposits and other private debt in addition to U.S. government
securities.
Meanwhile, U.S. money funds' holdings of fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements or reverse repos (RRP) offered by the
Federal Reserve fell by $8 billion last month, the analysts said
in a report released on Friday.
Fed has been testing reverse repos where it pays money
funds, Wall Street dealers and mortgage finance agencies
interest to borrow its Treasuries.
The central bank has said it would use this tool that drains
cash from the bank system in a bid to achieve its interest rate
target when it decides to tighten monetary policy.
