* US money-market funds cut exposure to European bank CDs

* Funds focus on U.S. government securities, overnight TDs

* Short-term deposits increase as funds turn more cautious

By Walter Brandimarte

NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. money-market funds cut their exposure to European banks' deposit certificates as the euro zone debt crisis escalated in the three-month period to the end of August, a report by Fitch Ratings showed on Monday.

Funds turned to U.S. government securities instead, particularly overnight deposits, underscoring a flight to quality and liquidity trend that Fitch said it expects to continue in the following months.

French banks, which have sizable exposure to Greek debt, were the most affected, losing nearly 50 percent of the cash that had been allocated to them at the end of May.

"European banks have been challenged by constrained interbank markets and general decreases in liquidity, particularly short-term funding," Fitch said in the report.

"The main drivers have been market concerns over whether and how the euro-zone crisis will be resolved and potentially tepid global economic growth."

The exposure of U.S. money-market funds to French banks fell to $23 billion at the end of August, or 6.4 percent of the funds' total assets. At the end of May, that exposure accounted for 10.5 percent of their assets.

Underscoring concerns about liquidity, the funds increased investment in short-term time deposits to 13.8 percent of their assets, compared with 5.7 percent in May.

The weighted average maturity of their portfolios fell to 37 days from 46 days in the same comparison, Fitch said.

"Money-market funds are conservatively positioned with respect to credit, interest rate, and liquidity risk as evidenced by a reduction in credit exposures, and a high level of available liquidity," the ratings agency said.

The declining supply of eligible assets, coupled with a low interest rate environment, has been affecting portfolio yields of money market funds, Fitch noted.

The Federal Reserve's $400 billion program to buy long-dated Treasuries while selling short-dated ones could be helpful to provide additional supply but is unlikely to alleviate the yield pressures on the funds, Fitch said. (Editing by Leslie Adler)