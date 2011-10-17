* US money-market funds cut exposure to European bank CDs
* Funds focus on U.S. government securities, overnight TDs
* Short-term deposits increase as funds turn more cautious
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. money-market funds cut
their exposure to European banks' deposit certificates as the
euro zone debt crisis escalated in the three-month period to
the end of August, a report by Fitch Ratings showed on Monday.
Funds turned to U.S. government securities instead,
particularly overnight deposits, underscoring a flight to
quality and liquidity trend that Fitch said it expects to
continue in the following months.
French banks, which have sizable exposure to Greek debt,
were the most affected, losing nearly 50 percent of the cash
that had been allocated to them at the end of May.
"European banks have been challenged by constrained
interbank markets and general decreases in liquidity,
particularly short-term funding," Fitch said in the report.
"The main drivers have been market concerns over whether
and how the euro-zone crisis will be resolved and potentially
tepid global economic growth."
The exposure of U.S. money-market funds to French banks
fell to $23 billion at the end of August, or 6.4 percent of the
funds' total assets. At the end of May, that exposure accounted
for 10.5 percent of their assets.
Underscoring concerns about liquidity, the funds increased
investment in short-term time deposits to 13.8 percent of their
assets, compared with 5.7 percent in May.
The weighted average maturity of their portfolios fell to
37 days from 46 days in the same comparison, Fitch said.
"Money-market funds are conservatively positioned
with respect to credit, interest rate, and liquidity risk as
evidenced by a reduction in credit exposures, and a high level
of available liquidity," the ratings agency said.
The declining supply of eligible assets, coupled with a low
interest rate environment, has been affecting portfolio yields
of money market funds, Fitch noted.
The Federal Reserve's $400 billion program to buy
long-dated Treasuries while selling short-dated ones could be
helpful to provide additional supply but is unlikely to
alleviate the yield pressures on the funds, Fitch said.
