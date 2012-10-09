By Lauren Young
NEW YORK Oct 9 Make way for open enrollment
season, the time of year when those wordy benefits packages
stuff your inboxes. Once again, workers face higher healthcare
costs, but what else can employees expect from insurance plans?
Tracy Watts, a partner with benefits giant Mercer, explains
what's new for employees in 2013, including the impact of
healthcare reform.
Q. How much more should employees expect to pay in
healthcare premiums next year?
A. Premiums are going to go up 6 or 7 percent, on average,
in 2013 - that's pretty consistent with the past five or six
years.
The average annual cost of employer-sponsored coverage is
$10,000 per employee. On average, most employers pay 80 percent
of that cost. So if employers pay $8,000 of total premiums and
employees pay $2,000, that means cost will go up about $140
annually, on average, for most people.
If you have two-person or family coverage, your
contributions may go up even more.
Q. What other changes should employees expect?
A. For starters, more people will have the option to enroll
in some type of consumer-directed plan.
On average, at least 32 percent of large companies are
currently offering them, up from 2 percent in 2005.
Q. If you've never used one of those plans before, what do
you need to watch out for?
A. Typically, these plans will have higher deductibles than
you've seen before in a traditional plan, known in the industry
as a PPO (Preferred Provider Option.)
If you are considering one of these plans - we call them
account-based plans - look beyond the deductible to see what
kind of account is attached to the program. Will your company
put money in the account for you, or will you be able to earn
money to offset the deductible if you complete a health
assessment or participate in biometric screening?
Keep in mind that there are two kinds of accounts - health
reimbursement accounts (HRAs) and health savings accounts
(HSAs). If your employer offers a reimbursement account, your
deductible might not be as scary. However, if you leave your
job, you can't take the money that's left in your account with
you. The employer keeps it.
What's cool about the HSA is that the money in your account
is your m oney, which you can carry over from one year to the
next. It gives you a lot of flexibility. You get a big tax
advantage since you accumulate money tax-free and use it on a
tax-advantaged basis. Plus, it's a great way to build up funds
for retiree medical costs.
Q. How will the new healthcare law affect our coverage at
work?
A. While the main provisions of the new law won't go into
effect until 2014, we've already seen companies expand coverage
for dependents. The new law expanded eligibility to age 26.
Enrollment in company-sponsored plans increased as a result
of this change, so employers will be protecting themselves with
greater price increases. We have seen the contribution
requirements for dependent coverage increase steadily since the
law passed.
In March, you'll get information about new public exchanges,
which will be open to people without insurance. One of the
requirements of the law is that employers have to notify their
employees in advance of the open enrollment period about these
exchanges. If your company provides benefits to you, you will
not be eligible for government-subsidized coverage in the
exchange.
Also, there's going to be a limit on how much you can put in
flexible spending account in 2013. There's a $2,500 cap per
employee - your employer got to set that cap before. Mercer's
survey data suggests the average contribution to a flexible
spending account is $1,700, and the participation rate is less
than 22 percent at large companies, so it shouldn't have a huge
impact on most people.
A lot of people were worried that the push for wellness
programs would go away with the new healthcare law. In fact, the
new healthcare law requires plans to cover preventive coverage
at 100 percent. In addition, the law expanded the level of
incentives (for health-related behaviors) that plan sponsors can
offer.
Q. Are prescription costs or co-pays going to change much?
A. They go up a little bit every year.
Companies are pushing workers to use mail order prescription
plans - it requires a degree of organization not all of us have.
The vendors have gotten better at making it easier for people to
order online. Now many also send email reminders to refill your
prescriptions.
It is cost-advantageous to use the mail order option, so if
you are somebody who has maintenance medication, investigate how
you might use it. There's no downside - you just have to
remember to reorder in time for it to be mailed to you before
you run out!
Q. What's new with wellness plans?
A. The newest development are incentives to get you involved
in taking care of yourself. There's typically a progression for
how the incentives work.
For example, in year one, you are given an incentive to
complete a health assessment. It might be through lower premiums
or money in an account. In year two, you are given an incentive
to do a biometric screening, which could include blood work to
look at cholesterol and lipid levels along with a blood pressure
check. In year three, there are ranges, and if you are in
healthy range, you get an incentive, and if you don't meet it,
you are offered an incentive to participate in a program that
would qualify you for the incentive.
I have client that gave all employees an electronic
pedometer called the Fit Bit to track activity levels. That same
client just kicked off a competition for employees to measure
their sleep patterns. The research on sleep health shows that
how much you sleep has as much of an impact on your health
status as what you eat and how you exercise.
We know medical insurance is the most highly valued benefit
for employees, even if they complain about it. Employers get
that. Employers remain committed to providing coverage to
employees because they see the link to productivity.
