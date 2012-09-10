(In paragraph 22, corrects the description of Rising Medical
Solutions to a national cost-containment and care-management
company)
By Geoff Williams
Sept 6 You may be sitting at your desk right
now, appearing normal t o a ll your coworkers. But at home, your
life is like a country song -- breakups, babies, debts, disease,
your truck broke down and your dog is sick. Assuming your job
isn't at the Grand Ole Opry, how much do you spill?
Sharing personal details at work can be a difficult terrain
to navigate. Tell all early and you can inoculate yourself
against criticism later if your personal life affects your work.
But overshare and you can marginalize yourself at the one place
where things are calm and quiet.
"Having to disclose personal information in the workplace
can be one of the most anxiety-provoking decisions an employee
has to make. Particularly in this economy, where many employees
are worried that any sign of weakness may adversely affect their
continued employment or personnel review," says Wendy Patrick, a
management and ethics lecturer at San Diego State University.
Of course, some personal details like pregnancy or that
whole body cast from your weekend skiing injury may be difficult
to hide. But for everything else, here is a quick primer for
what, how and when to share at the office.
WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO TELL?
Distinguish what you need to tell versus what you don't. As
a general rule, you should share information that could affect
your work and keep private the personal news that won't have an
impact on your performance.
Legally, you're usually on solid ground if you keep your
mouth shut, says Nigel Telman, an employee attorney at law firm
Proskauer Rose in Chicago. You aren't even required to mention
pregnancy, though of course you would have to if you wanted to
take maternity leave.
"The one exception is if you have an illness that could
potentially put your co-workers at risk of contracting the
illness. For example, tuberculosis. Then you must advise your
employer of the situation," says Telman.
WHAT DO YOU WANT TO TELL?
If you have a soft fuzzy workplace and consider your boss
your friend, you may feel like telling more. Interestingly,
workers' views on sharing may be affected by their age, says Amy
Lynch, a Minneapolis consultant, who offers corporate seminars
on managing multiple generations in the workforce.
"Competitive baby boomers consider it unprofessional to
share private info, even if it impacts performance," she says.
Generation X tends to share personal dramas since, "withholding
it might be unethical because it affects team performance."
Millennials, says Lynch, "have always shared that kind of
info with everybody. They Facebook it."
And speaking of Facebook, don't post personal items on
social networking sites if you aren't going to disclose them at
work. Your colleagues will find out. And they will talk.
If you want to share with your colleagues, tell your boss
first, says Niraj Tenany, chief executive of Netwoven, a tech
firm in Milpitas, California with 45 employees. You could be
putting your friend in an uncomfortable, or even
job-jeopardizing, position if you hand them work-related
information before telling your supervisor.
KNOW YOUR RIGHTS
If you do tell your boss about your debt problems or your
upcoming surgery, can you be fired? Yes and no, says Telman.
In most cases, "employers have the right to terminate at
will any employee for any reason or no reason as long as it
isn't an illegal reason," Telman says. So in theory, if you
offer up tales of how bill collectors are hounding you, and if
your employer decides you have a character flaw, you could be
canned without any legal recourse. The Family Medical and Leave
Act, however, protects pregnant and ill employees from being
sacked because of their condition, says Telman.
Stick with the facts. "I really don't want to know the
details of your pregnancy," says Dan Stockdale, CEO of
Adventures in Leadership, a Harriman, Tennessee, firm with 125
employees. "Yes, I care and I am happy for you but only share
what is relevant to your work position."
If it's inevitable your employer will learn your news, get
it out there early. For pregnancies, three months is probably
good timing, says Allison O'Kelly of Moms Corps, a professional
flexible staffing firm. "After that, I would tell because you
don't want to look like you're holding back. You want to look
helpful."
HAVE A PLAN
Offer a solution at the same time that you bring up the
topic. If you need to take time off to care for an ailing
parent, for example, suggest which colleagues could take over
projects for you or offer to do some work in the evenings.
"You want to get the news out there early so your employer
has more time to prepare and support you, and so they don't feel
blindsided," says Nicole Williams, connection director at
LinkedIn and author of several career books, including "Earn
What You're Worth."
Marty Kotis, president and CEO of Kotis Holdings, a
Greensboro, North Carolina, shopping center developer,
appreciated it when one of his employees gave him two months
notice before the employee was going to be sidelined with back
surgery.
"It gave us a chance to discuss how we were going to cover
the work flow," says Kotis.
GET HELP WITH THE STRESS
Some corporations have employee assistance programs (EAPs)
run by third party companies to help staff with personal
problems.
They can save a company money, says Sarah Hulsey, the talent
manager at Rising Medical Solutions, a national cost-containment
and care-management company. If an employee can get help working
out a knotty problem like finding daycare for a dependent
parent, that can save hours and days of work time. But there's
another reason, says Hulsey: "The EAP is there so we don't have
that personal information shared in the workplace."
There are good reasons for companies to support valued
employees. "The more flexible I can be," Kotis says, "it helps
me retain some really good staff members."
