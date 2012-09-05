By Chelsea Emery
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Denise Morrison says
early-career guidance from the right mentor made her who she is
today: the chief executive officer of Campbell Soup Co.
In the 1980s, Morrison was a director of sales planning for
the U.S. arm of food company Nestle SA. Her work ethic
and performance in the White Plains, New York, office caught the
eye of President C. Alan MacDonald.
MacDonald would check in with Morrison, make himself
available for questions and even ask her about customer
feedback. Before long, he had recommended her for a promotion to
business director.
"That was a defining moment," says Morrison, who is now so
dedicated to mentoring that she spends as much as 20 percent of
her time advising and supporting others.
Although few people have the company president as a personal
advocate, Morrison's experience demonstrates how valuable
mentors can be.
Mentors can help you navigate sticky office politics, teach
new skills or even put your name forward when new positions
arise.
In a modern twist, mentors are also relying on their
protégées. Older employees often depend on younger staff for
technology guidance. As employment security wanes, laid-off
bosses may need to turn to former subordinates for job leads. So
the relationship may be more symbiotic and less paternalistic
than in the past.
Also new is the role of social media, which encourages
workers of all seniority levels to advise each other, at all
hours.
"The role of the mentor has continued to evolve," says Julie
Nugent, senior director at Catalyst Inc, a nonprofit research
and advisory group focused on advancing women in business.
One-on-one mentoring was named the second-most-effective
career development program for employees below director level,
after "traditional training," according to a 2012 survey of 320
human resources professionals by talent development consulting
firm Insala.
But only one in five companies offer formal mentoring
programs, according to a 2012 Society for Human Resources
Management poll of about 550 human resources professionals.
That means you are probably on your own when it comes to
getting the right mentor.
IT TAKES A TEAM
Forget the idea that one adviser can do all things.
Identify different mentors for different needs. Do you need
help using your company's technology? How about someone to coach
you through a challenging relationship with your boss? What
about a mentor who can find opportunities for you at other
companies?
To build what Morrison calls a "personal advisory board,"
check your university alumni groups for possible mentors. Ask
someone you respect - inside or outside your company - to meet
for coffee. Use social technology to post work-related questions
and find the most knowledgeable people.
Next, identify a "sponsor." This is usually a more senior
executive who can use his or her influence to advance you for
promotions.
How do you get a sponsor? Some companies offer programs.
Citi, for one, matched 62 women managing directors with
advocates in 2009. Within 18 months, 22 percent had expanded
roles, and 15 percent were promoted.
If your company does not help, reach out to senior
executives yourself. Send them an email, or ask them to meet
with you for 10 minutes.
Feeling awkward? Get over it.
"People need to be in charge of their development plan,"
says Morrison. "They need to seek out their sponsors and their
mentors and be very strategic."
Morrison, like many in top positions, is no stranger to
requests for guidance. She gets at least an email a day from
people seeking a professional alliance.
"Networking is working," she says.
NEVER TOO OLD
You are never too old or too important to be mentored, and a
good mentoring relationship can pay off for both parties.
Liz Davidson, 42, took a chance on recent college graduate
Danielle Perry in 2009, hiring her to help with marketing and
press for her start-up company, Financial Finesse, a provider of
financial education programs for the workplace.
At first, Davidson trained and guided Perry. These days, she
relies on the 28-year-old to keep her abreast of the latest
trends in marketing.
"She got promoted two or three times, and now I consider her
an adviser to me as well as the rest of the team when it comes
to marketing and positioning," says Davidson. "She really
manages everything. She manages me."
TECH SUPPORT
Mentors and mentees alike must set objectives and determine
how much time to commit.
For a new parent, goals could include discussions on how to
balance work demands with family stresses. A mid-level executive
might need help identifying her next step within the company.
Assistance can come not only from people but also from
technology, as Dennis Agusi discovered.
In January, the internal communications officer of Royal
Philips Electronics faced the nerve-wracking job of
giving a talk before 100 communications professionals in the
Netherlands. So he used a company application called ConnectUs
to request public-speaking advice.
Some 25 volunteer mentors responded, and Agusi found one who
agreed to coach him. The talk was so successful that he was
ranked the top speaker out of the almost dozen who presented, he
said.
The next time around, he may find himself paying it forward
and being the mentor himself.