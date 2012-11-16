By Deborah L. Cohen
CHICAGO Nov 16 For a small business owner, Greg
O'Neill takes a big company approach to charitable giving. His
gourmet food shops are besieged with appeals from a range of
causes, so he requires solicitors to apply through a portal on
his company's website. A staff member culls requests.
"It's like drinking out of a fire hose," says O'Neill,
co-owner of Pastoral Artisan Cheese, Bread & Wine, whose three
Chicago stores are located in upscale neighborhoods. Having a
retail food business, he says, "places a bull's-eye on your
head."
Large and small businesses are inundated with requests for
charitable donations. Although giving freebies or cash can shave
precious dollars off already razor-thin margins, many companies
find the dollars they give get repaid in publicity and customer
loyalty. It helps to be strategic in choosing target
organizations and to pay attention to bookkeeping and tax
benefits, say small business owners and advisers.
As always, however, "you have to watch your own finances
first," says Ruth Goran, a certified public accountant who works
with small companies in the Chicago area.
Corporate giving accounted for 5 percent of the $298.4
billion Americans donated last year, according to Giving USA
Foundation, which does an annual report on philanthropy. But
with many businesses needing to conserve cash, a selective
approach such as O'Neill's makes sense.
Pastoral, with less than $10 million in annual gross
revenue, gave roughly $20,000 in 2011, much of it cash, to a
variety of causes, primarily those focused on providing healthy
food and maintaining sustainable agriculture.
"Generally we feel we make a bigger difference close to
home," says O'Neill, who directs much of the effort to local
charitable groups registered as 501c(3) tax-exempt
organizations, which allows him to write off the donations for a
tax credit.
He also chooses groups that feature Pastoral's goods at
events, which raises the profile of his business. O'Neill can't
quantify the impact on sales he's gotten from the efforts but
says the goodwill ties directly to his business mission.
A SMART STRATEGY
Small businesses with tax structures that pass through to
the owners' or partners' personal income tax returns don't
actually take business deductions for their charitable gifts;
contributions are tallied on the owners' own tax returns as
itemized deductions. But owners should consider making donations
on behalf of their businesses anyway, says Goran.
"It is good business strategy," she says. Customers often
choose to buy from socially oriented companies, and those gifts
can boost a firm's reputation in the community.
Although the obvious choice might be to donate business
services - anything from massage to consulting - that may not be
the most tax-favored approach. Neither the typical cost of the
service nor the value of an owner's time can be deducted, but
the out-of-pocket costs associated with providing them, such as
gas or train fare, can, Goran says.
Business owners typically can deduct the value of inventory,
such as goods in a retail store that make their way to a silent
auction or other charitable event.
Just like individual donors, business owners should itemize
every cash donation and save receipts, says Goran.
IT'S PERSONAL
Arlington, Virginia, financial planner Lisa Kirchenbauer
supports the idea of businesses giving to causes that owners and
workers care about but advises her clients to steer clear of
controversial organizations that could alienate portions of the
customer base.
"There's a bit of discernment you have to go through on
this," she says. Business owners have to go beyond the usual
charity vetting to make sure the organizations they target fit
with their business objectives.
The thematic approach - donating your bakery's food to a
food charity raffle, or providing shirts from your clothing
store for race participants or the local soccer team - is one
way to set boundaries and create awareness of a company's role
in the community, says Caroline Worley, an attorney in Columbus,
Ohio, whose practice focuses on startups and small businesses.
Regardless of how they give, small companies might want to
take advantage of existing tax laws and donate before year-end,
as 2013 will likely bring a host of changes, including some that
could crimp tax benefits for charitable donations.
"We really don't know what's going to happen; there's so
much uncertainty," says Melissa Labant, director of taxation for
the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. "I think
this is the year to make charitable contributions."
As for Pastoral's Greg O'Neill, he's already on it, thinking
of strategic ways to raise his company's profile while doing
good.
"We can't save the whole world," he says. "We can save a
piece of it and make a mark."