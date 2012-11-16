By Katie Kingsbury
BOSTON Nov 16 Four years after the credit
crunch hit, Denise Koenig and her husband, Robert, finally feel
comfortable increasing their year-end charitable giving past
where it was in 2007. The Boston couple have given away about
$4,000 every year for the past five years but realized that they
could easily afford to double that amount. "Our jobs are safe,
real estate is doing better, the stock market is up," says
Denise Koenig, a 43-year-old management consultant. "We can do
more."
But Koenig doesn't plan to just start flinging money at
every nonprofit that sends her address labels or robocalls her
around the holidays.
"Our gifts also feel more precious now," says Koenig. "We
want to be smarter with them."
The holidays often find families asking how and where their
charitable giving can have the most impact, but this year those
discussions may have more urgency: There's the potential for tax
reforms that could affect the treatment of charitable donations,
as well as the large need left in the wake of Superstorm Sandy.
Here are some of the latest strategies that can help
maximize the impact of donations.
SET PRIORITIES, MAKE A BUDGET
American households donate about 5 percent of their incomes
every year, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy, which
puts median contributions at $2,564.
Yet, for what is perhaps one of their biggest investments
each year, few families plan ahead about where and how they'll
give - they end up donating episodically to whichever group a
friend or coworker pitches.
"Most of my clients are surprised by how much of their
giving goes to friends' and family fundraising," says Eric
Kessler, managing director of Arabella Advisors, a firm which
helps families and foundations manage their philanthropy.
Kessler instead tells families to establish priorities and
make a giving plan upfront and then stick with the plan. "You
decide, for instance, 10 percent will go to friends' and family
(causes), but 90 percent should be reserved for what we're
really passionate about," he says.
GIVE WITH A GROUP
Just as it's easier to exercise when your friends join in,
it's easier to have a charitable impact when you plan your
giving with a larger group. Popular for more than a decade,
giving circles are formed when groups of donors pool their funds
and their ideas to support either particular causes or
organizations.
"Your $100 donation can be compounded by 10 or 100," says
Lisa Philp, vice president for strategic philanthropy at the
Foundation Center, a New York City clearinghouse for
philanthropic research.
Giving circle members tend to give more, volunteer more and
be more strategic about their gifts, according to a study from
researchers led by the University of Nebraska at Omaha. They are
more likely to make multi-year gifts and monitor the performance
of the organizations they help.
Philp, for example, is a member of a giving circle focused
on Asian American female artists. "You're considered a member if
you gave as little as a dollar," Philp says. "But the process
provides a more formal structure around giving as well as
knowledge-sharing."
PLAY FOR THE MATCH
Another way to boost the power of a contribution is to ask
your boss for help: Many employers will match charitable gifts;
check to make sure your intended charity will meet your
company's giving guidelines.
You can also reach out to your favorite charity to see if
they can find matching funds for you. "Nonprofits should want to
work with you to find the maximum amount of funds available,"
says Lisa Dietlin, a Chicago philanthropy consultant.
SHARE YOUR SHARES
When Ann Neumann and her wife met with their financial
adviser in August, they were surprised by his advice. "He said,
'Don't write a check this year. Let's look at your stock
portfolio,'" says Neumann, a psychiatrist in Bethesda, Maryland.
That's because the tax system rewards donors who give
appreciated securities instead of cash. Those donors escape
taxes on the capital gains earned by their investment and get a
full charitable deduction for the value of the securities they
turn over.
For example, if you bought $10,000 worth of shares in
October 2011 and today they are valued at $20,000, you did very
well. If you sold them to make a donation, you'd pay $1,500 in
capital gains taxes on the $10,000, leaving $18,500 for the
charity. After taking your charitable deduction on that amount,
you'd have spent $16,875 to deliver $18,500 to the charity.
If you hand over $20,000 in shares instead, the charity can
sell them without paying any taxes, because it is a nonprofit.
You'll get a full $20,000 deduction, and that will save you
$5,000 on your taxes. It would cost you less - $15,000 - to give
your charity more, the full $20,000.
OPEN A DONOR-ADVISED FUND
The Koenigs decided to go big this year and open their own
family charitable fund with the $50,000 bonus check Denise is
expecting in December. The easiest way to do that is by setting
up a donor-advised fund.
These family funds are sort of like mini-foundations; they
are typically sub-accounts of community foundations (locally
focused charities that raise money for the benefits of a
specific geographic area) or large charitable pools spun off by
mutual fund companies or brokers. Families can name them and set
up their own giving guidelines.
These vehicles allow donors to make a contribution this year
and be eligible for an immediate tax deduction, but then release
funds on their own timetable.
"Donor-advised funds aren't simply for the super-wealthy,"
says Wistar Morris, a principal at Signature, a wealth
management firm in Norfolk, Virginia. "They make sense for
someone giving as little at $5,000."
To establish a donor-advised fund, find your local community
foundation at the website of the Council on Foundations ()
and see if it will set up a fund for you. Compare what it
offers with the major funds associated with big investment
companies: Fidelity Charitable ();
The T. Rowe Price program for Charitable Giving (for giving.org); the Charles Schwab Corporation's Schwab
Charitable Fund (); and the Vanguard
Charitable Endowment Program
().
Donor-advised funds can be set up in a day and don't require
prior approval from the Internal Revenue Service, says Eileen
Heisman, president of the National Philanthropic Trust, which
manages donor-advised funds.
Denise Koenig is still deciding where to house her family's
donor-advised fund, but wants the proceeds to go eventually to
local libraries and, she laughs, "maybe a little financial
literacy, too."