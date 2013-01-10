By Deborah L. Cohen
CHICAGO Jan 10 When mother of three Angela
Allyn takes to Facebook , it's usually not to post
pictures of her latest party, but to drum up business for her
entrepreneurial teenage son, Alec.
"Teenage boy available for schlepping, sitting and various
cleanup. Message me if interested" is her typical post. She has
put her social networking skills behind Alec's business in part
because she realizes that the traditional job market is tight
and "it's really hard to get a job as a young person."
The Allyns seem to be succeeding in that space where the
growing underground teen economy meets proactive and socially
networked parents. Angela has been finding Alec enough work to
fill the time left after homework, cross country and track,
activities, and he's using his earnings to support his expensive
cycle racing hobby.
Job opportunities for teens have declined in recent years,
in part because older and sometimes overqualified applicants
compete for the burger-flipping, shirt-folding gigs that used to
be their specialty. The number of young people aged 16 to 24
employed during the peak summer month of July was down to 48.8
last year from 59.2 percent five years earlier, according to the
Bureau of Labor Statistics.
There's anecdotal evidence that an increasing numbers of
teens are filling the gaps in the economy and their wallets by
doing odd jobs or selling the technical skills at which many
excel. And their parents are promoting them -- via Facebook,
LinkedIn, neighborhood chatrooms and more.
"You're your kid's pimp," joked April Rudin, a Fort Lee, New
Jersey, publicist who has brokered her two sons' abilities to do
everything from shovel driveways to create Powerpoint
presentations.
Tapping social media connections is an ideal way to leverage
those sites' networking potential, especially because it is the
medium teens "love and live in," says Nimish Thakkar, a New York
job coach. He has observed several of his clients engaging in
the practice on behalf of their teens. But it raises some
questions as well, about how much help parents can offer without
being overinvolved, and about how to keep kids safe online while
promoting their businesses.
"I DON'T NEGOTIATE"
Allyn advertised on Facebook and Craigslist for her son in
part because at his age, 15, Alec's own network includes few
people with hiring potential. He hasn't built a website, she
said, largely because it might draw interest during periods when
he is overloaded with schoolwork and extracurricular activities.
The two have worked together to research how to price jobs but
she leaves it to him to work out the details.
"I will hand him the contact information," said Allyn, an
arts educator for the city of Evanston, Illinois. "I don't get
in the middle of negotiating."
That's one way she draws the line between herself and the
dreaded "helicopter" syndrome of parental overinvolvement.
"It's one thing to help kids build bridges, it's another to
help them cross," said Michael Woodward, an organizational
psychologist specializing in workplace issues. "You have to be
the coach - not the doer."
It doesn't always work out that way, Rudin found. Her
expertise in social media led her to broker the services of her
teenage sons online, sometimes without asking first. She
recalled promising that one of them would shovel a neighbor's
drive; when he didn't show up, she in the uncomfortable position
of having to make excuses.
Rudin, who also subcontracted portions of her own work to
her older son honing his skills as a creator of online slide
presentations. After he completed jobs, she would send tweets
about his expertise to her Twitter following, sometimes leading
to additional requests.
That son, also named Alec, is now a college sophomore. He
conceded his mother sometimes took a heavy-handed approach, but
said he has no complaints. The experience he gained has been
parlayed into a healthy side business creating PowerPoint
presentations for students and corporate customers. A typical
job brings in $200 to $300.
"It's worked out for everyone," he said. "It taught me the
meaning of a deadline. In the professional world you don't have
much leeway."
Most kids have a much harder time pushing much above minimum
wage, one reason parents should stay apprised of terms being set
on each job, said Denise Drake, a Kansas City employment
attorney. She stressed that it is important for parents to
understand work rules in their particular state.
"They need to be cognizant of the what the child labor laws
are so that kids don't get taken advantage of," said Drake,
conceding: "It's abundantly clear that most kids and parents
don't report that kind of income. It's not legal but it
happens."
SAFETY FIRST
Marketing experts point to safety as another justification
for parents to play a supervising role in how online jobs are
being procured.
"I think there is a lot of caution required," said Sima
Dahl, a social media consultant who blogs about career promotion
at marketmycareer.com. She advises parents to steer clear of
responding to posts on open sites such as Craigslist, where it
is difficult to screen the source of listings.
"The first course of action is always your own network," she
said. "It is a very safe way to go."
Debra Nussbaum Cohen, a New York-based writer and mother of
three, said a collaborative approach to part-time job hunting
worked well with her son, Aryeh, now a sophomore in college. She
regularly culled brooklynian.com, a neighborhood site, as well
as a listserv for local parents, to help him secure a variety of
jobs beginning when he was a young teen. He supplemented those
efforts with old-fashioned leafleting, leaving fliers in
neighbors' mailboxes.
Initially, she took a fairly hands-on on role,
pre-interviewing parents requiring babysitting services, for
instance. As Aryeh got older and she was more comfortable with
his judgment, she turned over more responsibility, and focused
more attention on her two daughters, now 13 and 11. They are
already experienced at feeding let lizards and caring for cats,
if anyone on her social network is interested.