NEW YORK Feb 5 Reuters will publish a five-part personal finance series on retirement over three days, beginning Tuesday, Feb 5, and concluding Thursday, Feb 7.

Here are slugs and brief descriptions of the stories that will move as part of the package:

MONEYPACK-RETIRE/SURPRISES (PERSONAL FINANCE) Seven ways boomers are rewriting the rules of retirement By Mark Miller

Today's retirees are eschewing traditional retirement spots, starting more companies, living longer, carrying more debt and supporting more people than they would have been expected to at this stage of life. An entertaining overview of today's newest retirees. Note: This story moves with a very nice graphics package. Moving Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 9:30 am EST MONEYPACK-RETIRE/CLASS (PERSONAL FINANCE)(PIX) Rethinking savings plans as struggling Americans raid 401(k)s By Susan Heavey

Washington policy types consider new and different retirement initiatives for lower-income workers as studies show that more low-income workers are withdrawing and spending money from their retirement plans, compared with their higher-paid compatriots. Moving Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 11 am EST. YOUNGBUCKS-RETIRE/401K (PERSONAL FINANCE) YOUNG BUCKS - How and why your 401(k) is changing By Lauren Young

Employers are getting smarter about how they run 401(k) accounts. A Q/A with David Huntley, principal at HR Consultants in Baltimore and publisher of "The 401(k) Averages Book" about trends in the retirement space. Moving Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 9:30 am EST. MONEYPACK-RETIRE/NEVER (PERSONAL FINANCE) YOUR MONEY-Advice for the new anti-retirees By Heather Struck

Young and old alike now say they'll "never retire." But do they mean it? And what if events overtake their plans? How to plan to work forever but be ready in case you can't. Moving Thursday, Feb. 7 at 9:30 am EST. MONEYPACK-RETIRE/WOMEN (PERSONAL FINANCE)(PIX) Older women staying on the job to make up lost time

The fastest growing segment of the working population? Older women. This profiles piece explores why, showing that women started working later and had limited options early in their careers, among other factors. Now they are moving up and sticking around. Moving Thursday, Feb. 7 at 11 am EST.

Follow us @ReutersMoney or here .

If you are interested in this content and do not receive our Personal Finance packages, please contact Melissa Metzger at Melissa.Metzger@thomsonreuters.com (Linda Stern, Chelsea Emery)