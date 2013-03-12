NEW YORK, March 12 Reuters will publish a five-part personal finance series on taxes over three days, beginning Tuesday, March 12 and concluding Thursday, March 14.

Here are brief descriptions of the stories that will move as part of the package:

MONEYPACK-TAXES/PREP (PERSONAL FINANCE)

New ways to get help on your taxes

By Beth Pinsker

Some formerly resolute do-it-yourselfers are giving up their calculators and turning to professional tax preparers for help with their returns following the flood of tax changes enacted as part of the fiscal cliff deal at the beginning of 2013. To snag this business, prep and software firms are adding new services. What's out there?

Scheduled to run Tuesday, March 12, 9:30 am est.

MONEYPACK-TAXES/COLLEGE (PERSONAL FINANCE)

YOUR MONEY-Navigating through a sea of college tax breaks

By Amy Feldman

The federal government offers a variety of tax breaks to lessen the burden of paying for higher education, but they are complicated, limited and overlapping. Reuters offers a guide to maximizing the best options.

Scheduled to run Tuesday, March 12, 11:00 am est.

MONEYPACK-TAXES/DISASTER (PERSONAL FINANCE)

Did disaster strike in 2012? The IRS is here to help

By Cynthia Ramnarace

Special tax provisions protect folks who got slammed by Sandy or one of the other federally declared natural disasters in 2012. Here is how to make sure you get the write-offs coming to you.

Scheduled to run Wednesday, March 13 9:30 am est.

MONEYPACK-TAXES/HEALTH (PERSONAL FINANCE)

How this year's tax return could affect healthcare costs in 2014

By Kathleen Kingsbury

For many Americans, the health reform law passed in 2010, will forever more tie their health to their taxes. And even though the big changes required by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care do not start until 2014, the tax impact starts now.

Scheduled to run Thursday, March 14 at 9:30 am

MONEYPACK-TAXES/DEDUCTIONS (PERSONAL FINANCE)

YOUR MONEY-These 10 tax deductions should be on your radar

By Amy Feldman

Americans claim more than $1 trillion worth of deductions at tax time. And whether you think the tax code should have more write-offs or fewer loopholes, you might as well get your piece of that pie while it's on the table. A helpful starter list for your 2012 returns.

Scheduled to run on Thursday, March 14, at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Follow us on Twitter: @ReutersMoney or at: here

If you are interested in this content and do not receive our Personal Finance packages, please contact Melissa Metzger at Melissa.Metzger@thomsonreuters.com (Compiled by Chelsea Emery. Editing by Andre Grenon)