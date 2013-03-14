By Amy Feldman
NEW YORK, March 14 Americans claim more than $1
trillion worth of deductions at tax time. And whether you think
the tax code should have more write-offs or fewer loopholes, you
might as well get your piece of that pie while it's on the
table.
That means grabbing every available deduction, even the ones
you may not have thought about. Here's a helpful starter list
for your 2012 returns.
TAXES ON YOUR NEW CAR
If you blinked at year-end, you might have missed the
revival of the state sales tax write-off, which lets taxpayers
choose between deducting state income taxes or state sales
taxes.
That makes it a no-brainer for itemizers who live in Florida
or other states without an income tax. While it won't generally
make sense for those who live in high-tax states like New York
or California, it may be worthwhile for retirees who shelled out
for something big, like a boat or a car.
SUPPLIES YOU SENT TO SANDY VICTIMS
You probably already keep track of the money you donate to
your favorite causes. You can also write off food you bought for
a homeless shelter, pens you donated to an after-school program
and the like. And if you drove your car for charity in 2012, you
get to deduct that, too, at a current rate of 14 cents per mile.
If you scoured your closets for clothes to send to Hurricane
Sandy victims, don't undervalue them. You can use software like
ItsDeductible from Intuit Inc., publisher of TurboTax,
or H&R Block Inc.'s DeductionPro to come up with the
right value. And yes, you'll need receipts.
THOSE CRUSHING STUDENT LOANS
You're allowed to write off up to $2,500 a year in student
loan interest, and you can claim it even if you don't itemize
your deductions, though there are income limitations. If you
paid extra in an effort to pay down the loan faster, you can
deduct the interest portions of those voluntary payments, too.
BREAST PUMPS AND ACUPUNCTURE
The IRS has a much more lenient description of medical costs
than your health insurer probably does. Lots of expenses,
including breast pumps and their accessories, eyeglasses,
hearing aids, acupuncture treatments and weight-loss programs
are often deductible. So is the travel to your doctor's
appointments (whether in your own car, at 23 cents per mile, or
by taxi). Want a laundry list? Get a copy of the IRS's
Publication 502.
Of course, there is a catch: You can only deduct the amount
of medical expenses that top 7.5 percent of your adjusted gross
income.
MOM'S CARE
Families with children get to count their kids as dependents
(the exemption is worth $3,800) and take the child tax credit
($1,000 per dependent child under the age of 17). If you have
kids, you probably are well aware of that. You may not realize
that you may be able to count your aging parents (or other
relatives) as dependents as well. The rules are tighter here: In
general, your parent must make less than $3,800 (excluding
Social Security), and you (along with siblings) must pay more
than half of her bills.
THE HIGH-END LINKEDIN SUBSCRIPTION
Job switchers, take heart: You can deduct the costs of
preparing your resume, traveling to interviews, outplacement
fees and other job-hunting necessities. And if you take a job at
least 50 miles away, you can write off the cost of that move.
While job-hunting costs get lumped into the miscellaneous
deduction (which you can only take once it's above 2 percent of
your adjusted gross income), there's no such limit on moving
expenses. In fact, if you qualify, you can get the tax write-off
even if you don't itemize.
INVESTMENT ADVICE
Fees for financial advisers are deductible. So is the cost
of traveling to meet with your financial guru in person, and
subscriptions for financial publications. But sorry: Costs to go
to investment seminars and hear get-rich-quick schemes are not
generally deductible.
HIGH SPEED INTERNET AND VACUUMING
Self-employed workers get a grab bag of deductions: the home
office (don't forget the pro-rated electric bill, homeowner's
insurance and cleaning costs for that part of the house), health
insurance and whatever subscriptions, books and conferences you
need to keep the business going. And if you bought a new laptop,
set up a new phone system or purchased some other big-ticket
piece of equipment for your business, you can write off the cost
immediately rather than depreciating it over time, a difference
that may sound ridiculously geeky but can be extremely valuable.
HOUSING BUBBLE FALLOUT
If you struggled through negotiations with your lender last
year that resulted in part or all of your mortgage debt being
forgiven, you don't have to report that amount as income, as
long as it was for your primary home. And you can deduct private
mortgage insurance, the coverage that lenders typically require
for those who make downpayments of less than 20 percent, though
income limits apply to this one, too.
FUTURE FUN
OK, so you probably didn't forget your individual retirement
account or other retirement plan contributions. But this is a
big item and one of the only ones you can still change for the
2012 tax year.
Don't forget that you have until April 15 to sock away
$5,000, ($6,000 if you're 50 or older) into an IRA. Depending on
your income and work situation, this might be a deductible IRA
or a Roth IRA. Whether you get a tax break now or later, in a
couple of decades you'll probably be happy you remembered this
one.
