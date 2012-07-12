(Corrects that Tiffany's Circle asks for $100,000 over 10
years, not all at once, paragraph 7)
By Temma Ehrenfeld
NEW YORK, July 11 When feminist writer Courtney
Martin wanted to raise money to fund research into the future of
online feminism, it made sense to turn to other women for
funding.
She called in Jacquelyn Zehner, chief executive of Women
Moving Millions, a philanthropic organization made up primarily
of women who have donated at least $1 million each to women's
causes. Zehner arranged for a conference call with a small group
of wealthy women and Martin this spring.
"They responded immediately and enthusiastically," said
Martin. In a month, this audience raised $24,000 to fund the
research. For Martin, it was a satisfying and natural extension
of some of her earlier activities. In 2006, she created The
Secret Society for Creative Philanthropy, an annual gathering
that began with a gift of $100 each to 10 friends, with
instructions to give it away and then tell how.
Welcome to the world of female philanthropy - it's not your
father's United Way. "Women are taking ownership," said Andrea
Pactor, associate director of the Women's Philanthropy Institute
at Indiana University, which has found that female-headed
households are more likely to give to charity than male-headed
households; and that in nearly all income groups women give more
than men.
Women are exerting a greater influence on how philanthropy
is done as they accumulate wealth and use their clout to change
the way funds are raised and distributed. Roughly 1 million
women in the United States each have assets of at least $2
million, according to 2007 Internal Revenue Service data, the
most recent available. Wealth controlled by charitably minded
women can be expected to grow as they build careers and inherit
money from their parents and their husbands.
COLLECTIVE GIVING
As more women give, they are likely to change not only what
is funded but how they raise money, because female
philanthropists often prefer to raise money in a group.
Three years ago, the Red Cross raised the ante in its
women's program, called the Tiffany Circle, asking for a
$100,000 donation over 10 years for lifetime membership, and
pulled in 61 new lifetime members the first night.
"We raised over $6 million in 30 seconds," said Melanie
Sabelhaus, a former deputy administrator at the Small Business
Administration who heads the Tiffany Circle, "and not one of the
women picked up the phone and asked her husband."
Another group, the Women Donors Network, has 175 members who
combine individual gifts in the $100,000 to $200,000 range and
give $200 million a year to women's causes. And Women Moving
Millions, after five years, has more than 150 members.
Insiders say women have their own culture in grant-making.
"We really believe the solution lies with the people on the
ground. We don't think we have all the answers," said Zehner of
Women Moving Millions.
For example, the Global Fund for Women, unlike most
grant-givers, accepts handwritten proposals of any length and in
any language, and is unusually open to grants for general
purposes rather than specific projects. It also funds meetings
to create networks of women activists.
The approach demonstrated its power during Egypt's Arab
Spring, said Christine Switzer, GFW's director of development.
"Our women were able to mobilize together," she said, pointing
to 77 grants totaling more than $1 million GFW has given to
Egyptian women, young and old.
Women have also helped establish a new model for medical
research grants. For example, lupus, an autoimmune disease,
typically hits women of child-bearing age, and often strikes
minorities. Research was at a standstill in the late 1990s, so
the lupus community created the Lupus Research Institute in 2000
to give small grants to fund experimental research on projects
not necessarily likely to pay off quickly.
Few private groups were doing anything like it at the time.
"We were open with each other about our frustration and that led
us to be able to take risks," said lupus activist Jennie
DeScherer. Now the foundation is going international, and the
small-grant approach has spread.
TECHNOLOGICAL CHANGE
It is obvious that with everyone glued to their cellphones,
nonprofits would miss out if donors couldn't text money. But
the United States lagged Europe in mobile donations until
American women broke the logjam.
A $34.7 million Red Cross text campaign to aid victims of
the 2010 Haiti earthquake was put together by a team of women
that included a special adviser at the State Department, leaders
at the Red Cross, and Jenifer Snyder, a lawyer who created the
platform with women technologists.
Snyder spent two years working out financial arrangements
that are still in place with carriers. For every $100 texted,
$93 goes to the charity, $6 covers costs and $1 is donated to
the mGive foundation, which Snyder co-founded to vet nonprofits
and help them use texting imaginatively, not just for
fund-raising.
GIVING CIRCLES
The text-for-Haiti effort wasn't the first time that women
innovated in the field of philanthropy. Giving circles were
embraced in 1991 by the Ms. Foundation, and they have caught on
and stuck. Members decide together where to give their dollars.
Many groups don't stipulate how much each person must
contribute. Community foundations often manage the money.
Female philanthropists now are also establishing private
family foundations and donor-advised funds to funnel money to
the charities they care about most.
But the real surge in woman's philanthropy may be yet to
come. "I'm waiting for the whole women's funds movement to come
to scale, understanding the interchange between economic
security and health and civil rights and violence," said Zehner.
When that day comes, expect a mobile-giving campaign, and a
whole lot of lucrative conference calls.
