Nov 9 Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com posted a 25 percent rise in third-quarter EBITDA helped by a surge in demand for its insurance and home-service offerings.

The British website, whose insurance vertical offers search and comparison for products such as dental, home, life, medical and motor, said revenue in the first four weeks of the fourth quarter was 14 percent ahead of last year.

Trading for year to date was in-line with the company's expectations, and it reported a 14 percent rise in third-quarter revenue.

Moneysupermarket.com's home services division offers search and compare options for broadband, mobile telephones, vouchers and shopping.

The company, which sponsored ITV's high-rating "Britain's Got Talent," said its expectations for the year remained unchanged.

The 25 percent rise in earnings refers to earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation.

In August, the company said it was confident that its markets would continue to grow despite the uncertain economic outlook.

The FTSE-250 company's shares, which have gained 23 percent in the last one year, closed at 109 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 540.19 million pounds. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)