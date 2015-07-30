LONDON, July 30 Moneysupermarket.com said its expectations for full-year profit had risen after posting a 28 percent advance in first-half earnings on Thursday.

Revenue rose 18 percent in the six months to June 30, the financial services price comparison firm said, with strong growth recorded in insurance and home services.

Adjusted operating profit grew 28 percent to 50.8 million pounds ($79.25 million).

The company said July trading had been in line with its second quarter and that it now expected the full year to be modestly ahead of its previous expectations.

Analysts expect it to post a 2015 operating profit of 92 million pounds, according to Reuters data.

($1 = 0.6410 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Jason Neely)