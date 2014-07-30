July 30 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

* Interim dividend up 7 percent to 2.31 pence per share

* Interim dividend for period up 7 percent to 2.31 pence

* Gross profit up 9 percent to £94.4m from £86.7m

* H1 group revenue up 9 percent to £122.4m from £112.3m

* Well positioned for rest of 2014 , board's expectations for full year remain unchanged. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)