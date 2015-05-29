ULAN BATOR May 29 Mongolia plans to issue a $1
billion debt offering to put its fiscal affairs back in order,
it said on Thursday, as it tries to ride a wave of good will
that arose from a $6 billion deal with global miner Rio Tinto
for its giant Oyu Tolgoi copper mine.
According to a statement from Thursday's Cabinet meeting, a
deal for the launch of the crucial expansion project at Oyu
Tolgoi has given investors reason to reassess risk in the
country.
"International investors are keen to buy bonds of Mongolia,"
the statement said.
Mongolia is hungry for cash injections after an 84 percent
decline in foreign investment last year, caused by a weaker
commodities market and slowing growth in China.
The country faces the maturity in 2017 of state-backed bonds
from the Development Bank of Mongolia worth $580 million and
sovereign bonds worth $500 million in 2018.
Mongolia could use the proceeds to relieve debt pressures
and stabilize its balance of payments, the cabinet statement
said. But the country will have to be careful in spending the
funds to avoid breaching debt restrictions that cap debt to
about 58 percent of GDP.
"It looks like they'll use the proceeds to refinance some of
their mid-term debt obligations, allowing them to avoid
breaching the debt ceiling," said Badral Munkhdul, the head of
the market-analyst firm Cover Mongolia.
Traders speculated earlier this month that Trade and
Development Bank of Mongolia left value on the table in its
government-backed $500 million debt offering. Mongolia's largest
commercial bank may have found more favorable conditions than
the 9.375 percent yield it settled on May 19, which was above
the sovereign curve, had it waited for the resolution of Oyu
Tolgoi.
Andrew Fennell, an analyst at Fitch Ratings, was on the
fence about the idea while the government's plans on how to use
the funds remained unclear.
"If the ultimate purpose is for refinancing purposes then we
would view the proposal as credit neutral," Fennel said in an
email. "However, if the debt issuance is intended to finance
additional public expenditure and raise public debt levels
significantly beyond current levels then we would view this as
credit negative."
Fitch estimates that debt was at 63 percent at the end of
2014, which includes all debts explicitly guaranteed by the
Mongolian government.
(Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)