ULAN BATOR Feb 10 Mongolia's ambitious
plan to build a railway network capable of delivering its
surging coal output to foreign markets is likely to be delayed
as a result of financing difficulties and bureaucratic
deadlocks, government officials said on Friday.
Purevbaatar Luvsandavag, vice-chairman of the Mongolia
Railway Authority, told Reuters on the sidelines of the Coal
Mongolia conference in Ulan Bator that the government had not
even raised the $50 million required to fund a series of
feasibility studies and project designs drawn up last year.
"We still don't have permission from the government to
announce an open tender to build the railways, and in general
there is still a deadlock when it comes to funding and building
infrastructure," he said.
He said the government had sought funding for the projects
through overseas equity markets, instead of the railway
authority's preferred option involving public-private
partnerships with investors from Japan and South Korea.
J. Bat-Erdene, state secretary at Mongolia's transportation
ministry told the conference on Thursday that the government was
planning to list 49 percent of state-owned Mongolian Railway
Corp on the domestic stock exchange to raise funds for
construction.
Mongolia is experiencing a mining boom that is expected to
transform its tiny economy in the coming decade, but it has so
far struggled to monetise its copious mineral reserves and needs
to spend billions of dollars on developing a transportation
network capable of reaching consumers.
The government is also wary of the geopolitical and economic
risks of being overly dependent on its giant southern neighbour,
China, even though it has a guaranteed market for copper and
coking coal.
Mongolia exported 22 million tonnes of coal in 2011, with
virtually all of it delivered south to China at more than $25
per tonne lower than the international average.
It plans to build an extensive cross-country railway that
would eventually connect its huge Tavan Tolgoi coal project in
the south Gobi desert to the rail networks of Russia, giving it
access to markets in Japan and South Korea, but critics have
said the route is not economically feasible.
The government remains reluctant to give permission for
Mongolian Mining Corp (MMC) to construct its own
267-km private railway into China, saying a pre-existing route
into China would make it more difficult to attract financing for
the route east into Russia.
An MMC official told Reuters the company was "still waiting"
for the project to be approved.
Construction on the two routes -- east into Russia and south
into China -- is expected to begin at the same time, but delays
will mean that a third phase of construction going west will not
begin until after 2017, said Baasanjav Enkhbaatar of the World
Bank's mining infrastructure investment support project.
