ULAN BATOR Aug 12 Mongolian state-owned miner Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi has selected Australia's Macmahon Holdings Ltd and Germany's BBM Operta as mining contractors for the major East Tsankhi coal deposit, Erdenes MGL Executive Director B.Enebish told Reuters on Friday.

Enebish also said the two companies would likely be able to start mining the field this year. (Reporting by Khaliun Bayartsogt; Writing by Fayen Wong)