ULAN BATOR, April 6 Mongolia will soon finalise
negotiations that will free up $8 billion for expansions at the
country's largest coal and copper mines, its prime minister said
in a national address on Sunday.
Talks between the government and investors are progressing
towards the close of deals on Mongolia's multi-billion dollar
Oyu Tolgoi copper mine and Tavan Tolgoi coking coal mine, Prime
Minister Chimed Saikhanbileg's said late on Sunday.
Mongolia is desperate for a revival in foreign investment
after it fell 74 percent last year amid disputes with foreign
investors such as global miner Rio Tinto .
"Now the parties are finalising their respective internal
processes and we will soon officially announce results,"
Saikhanbileg said about the expansion project for the Oyu Tolgoi
copper mine, according to an unofficial translation of his
televised speech.
A spokesman for Rio Tinto, holder of a 66 percent stake in
the copper mine, could not be reached for comment.
Disputes over the rising costs at Oyu Tolgoi and taxes have
delayed construction of the second underground phase at the $6.5
billion mine since August 2013.
Rio Tinto must resolve the disputes before banks can release
more than $4 billion in financing to fund the expansion.
The government is also in the final stages of forging a deal
to hand over management of state-owned Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi coal
mine to China's Shenhua Energy, Japan's Sumitomo Corp
and Mongolian Mining Corp subsidiary Energy Resources.
Mongolia has asked the partners to spend $4 billion to
expand the Tavan Tolgoi mine's capacity.
Both mines are located less than 250 kilometres from the
Chinese border.
Mongolia's mineral riches and strategic location drove peak
economic growth of 17.5 percent in 2011, but disputes with
investors have recently soured investment appetite.
The Asian Development Bank has estimated the average
economic growth rate for 2015 and 2016 could slow to as little
as 4 percent, without a strong recovery in foreign investment.
Saikhanbileg, who entered office last November to kick-start
the economy again, blamed the disputes with mining investors on
the political posturing by the country's 76 lawmakers.
Mongolia is also planning to announce a final deal this
month for the long awaited Combined Heat and Power Plant 5
project led by GDF Suez, Japan's Sojitz Corp.
Korea's POSCO and Mongolia's Newcom Group, he said.
The consortium in 2014 signed an initial 25-year power
purchase agreement for the 415 megawatt coal-fired facility.
(Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Editing by Tom Hogue)